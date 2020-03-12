xml:space="preserve">
National Lacrosse Players of the Week: Brown’s Phil Goss and Duke’s Katie Cronin

Edward Lee
By
Baltimore Sun
Mar 12, 2020 2:56 PM
Phil Goss, Brown men's lacrosse
Phil Goss, Brown men's lacrosse(David Silverman DSPics)

Men

Phil Goss, Brown

San Francisco, Calif., goalkeeper, senior

The Ivy League’s Player of the Week was instrumental in the Bears’ 14-13 upset of reigning NCAA champion and then-No. 8 Virginia on Sunday, turning aside 16 of the 29 shots fired on the net. Goss, who made nine of those saves in the second half, currently boasts a .559 save percentage, which ranks 16th among Division I goalies.

Katie Cronin, Duke lacrosse
Katie Cronin, Duke lacrosse(Nat LeDonne)

Women

Katie Cronin, Duke

Darien, Conn., midfielder, junior

The Atlantic Coast Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week scored a career-high five goals to power the No. 16 Blue Devils to a 16-10 upset of then-No. 10 Virginia on Saturday. Cronin, who added five points on four goals and one assist in Tuesday’s 16-6 demolition of East Carolina, leads the team in goals (22) and is tied for third in points (25).

