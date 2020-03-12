National Lacrosse Players of the Week: Brown’s Phil Goss and Duke’s Katie Cronin

Men
Phil Goss, Brown
San Francisco, Calif., goalkeeper, senior
The Ivy League’s Player of the Week was instrumental in the Bears’ 14-13 upset of reigning NCAA champion and then-No. 8 Virginia on Sunday, turning aside 16 of the 29 shots fired on the net. Goss, who made nine of those saves in the second half, currently boasts a .559 save percentage, which ranks 16th among Division I goalies.
Women
Katie Cronin, Duke
Darien, Conn., midfielder, junior
The Atlantic Coast Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week scored a career-high five goals to power the No. 16 Blue Devils to a 16-10 upset of then-No. 10 Virginia on Saturday. Cronin, who added five points on four goals and one assist in Tuesday’s 16-6 demolition of East Carolina, leads the team in goals (22) and is tied for third in points (25).