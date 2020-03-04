xml:space="preserve">
National Lacrosse Players of the Week: UMass’ Billy Philpott and North Carolina’s Emma Trenchard

Edward Lee
By
Baltimore Sun
Mar 04, 2020 1:09 PM
Billy Philpott, UMass men's lacrosse
Billy Philpott, UMass men's lacrosse (THOM KENDALL/THOM KENDALL FOR UMASS ATHLETICS)

Men

Billy Philpott, Massachusetts

Smithtown, N.Y., midfielder, redshirt senior

The Colonial Athletic Association’s Co-Player of the Week came off the bench to total a career-high four goals and an assist in the No. 15 Minutemen’s 13-10 upset of then-No. 1 Yale on Saturday. Three days later, Philpott scored four goals again in a 17-12 win against Albany and is tied for the team lead in goals with 13.

Emma Trenchard 2020 headshot University of North Carolina Women's Lacrosse Photo Day Chapel Hill, NC Monday, October 14, 2019
Emma Trenchard 2020 headshot University of North Carolina Women's Lacrosse Photo Day Chapel Hill, NC Monday, October 14, 2019 (JEFFREY A. CAMARATI/UNC ATHLETIC COMMUNICATIONS)

Women

Emma Trenchard, North Carolina

Windsor, Conn., defender, junior

The Atlantic Coast Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week picked up two ground balls, caused a turnover, and limited senior midfielder Sammy Mueller to a single goal on six shots (and three assists) in the No. 1 Tar Heels’ 18-12 victory over then-No. 6 Virginia on Saturday. Trenchard also corralled a personal-best 11 draw controls, which were the most by a North Carolina player since Marie McCool finished with 11 on May 19, 2018 against Northwestern in an NCAA tournament quarterfinal.

