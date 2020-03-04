National Lacrosse Players of the Week: UMass’ Billy Philpott and North Carolina’s Emma Trenchard

The Atlantic Coast Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week picked up two ground balls, caused a turnover, and limited senior midfielder Sammy Mueller to a single goal on six shots (and three assists) in the No. 1 Tar Heels’ 18-12 victory over then-No. 6 Virginia on Saturday. Trenchard also corralled a personal-best 11 draw controls, which were the most by a North Carolina player since Marie McCool finished with 11 on May 19, 2018 against Northwestern in an NCAA tournament quarterfinal.