National Lacrosse Players of the Week: UMass’ Billy Philpott and North Carolina’s Emma Trenchard

Men
Billy Philpott, Massachusetts
Smithtown, N.Y., midfielder, redshirt senior
The Colonial Athletic Association’s Co-Player of the Week came off the bench to total a career-high four goals and an assist in the No. 15 Minutemen’s 13-10 upset of then-No. 1 Yale on Saturday. Three days later, Philpott scored four goals again in a 17-12 win against Albany and is tied for the team lead in goals with 13.
Women
Emma Trenchard, North Carolina
Windsor, Conn., defender, junior
The Atlantic Coast Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week picked up two ground balls, caused a turnover, and limited senior midfielder Sammy Mueller to a single goal on six shots (and three assists) in the No. 1 Tar Heels’ 18-12 victory over then-No. 6 Virginia on Saturday. Trenchard also corralled a personal-best 11 draw controls, which were the most by a North Carolina player since Marie McCool finished with 11 on May 19, 2018 against Northwestern in an NCAA tournament quarterfinal.