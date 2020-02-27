xml:space="preserve">
National Lacrosse Players of the Week: Princeton’s Michael Sowers, Loyola’s Sam Fielder

Edward Lee
By
Baltimore Sun
Feb 27, 2020 10:35 AM
Michael Sowers, Princeton men's lacrosse, Player of the Week (Beverly Schaefer)

Men

Michael Sowers, Princeton

Dresher, Pa., attackman, senior

The Ivy League’s Player of the Week for the second consecutive week compiled 22 points on seven goals and 15 assists in the No. 8 Tigers’ wins against Colgate and then-No. 2 Virginia. After setting a conference record for points (14) and a program mark for assists (11) in a 20-11 rout of the Raiders on Feb. 18, Sowers had four goals and four assists in a 16-12 victory against the host Cavaliers on Saturday.

Sam Fielder, Loyola women's lacrosse

Women

Sam Fielder, Loyola Maryland

Reisterstown, midfielder, junior

The Patriot League’s Midfielder of the Week amassed 10 points on eight goals and two assists in the No. 5 Greyhounds’ win against Towson and then-No. 3 Florida. After notching a goal and an assist in a 14-10 win over the Tigers on Feb. 19, Fiedler set career highs in both goals (seven) and points (eight) in a 17-6 pummeling of a Gators squad that had upset then-No. 2 and reigning NCAA champion Maryland the week before.

