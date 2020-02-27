National Lacrosse Players of the Week: Princeton’s Michael Sowers, Loyola’s Sam Fielder

The Patriot League’s Midfielder of the Week amassed 10 points on eight goals and two assists in the No. 5 Greyhounds’ win against Towson and then-No. 3 Florida. After notching a goal and an assist in a 14-10 win over the Tigers on Feb. 19, Fiedler set career highs in both goals (seven) and points (eight) in a 17-6 pummeling of a Gators squad that had upset then-No. 2 and reigning NCAA champion Maryland the week before.