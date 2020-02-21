Lacrosse Players of the Week: Duke’s Owen Caputo and Florida’s Shannon Kavanagh

The American Athletic Conference Midfielder of the Week scored a career-high eight goals on 13 shots and won five draw controls to propel the No. 3 Gators to a 15-14 upset of then-No. 2 and reigning NCAA champion Maryland on Saturday, ending the Terps’ 86-game home winning streak and tagging them with their first loss in College Park since March 10, 2012. Kavanagh ranks 10th in school history in points (171) and 11th in goals (117).