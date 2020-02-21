Lacrosse Players of the Week: Duke’s Owen Caputo and Florida’s Shannon Kavanagh

Men
Owen Caputo, Duke
Apex, N.C., midfielder, sophomore
The Atlantic Coast Conference Offensive Player of the Week totaled six points on a career-high three goals and personal best-tying three assists to lift the No. 10 Blue Devils to a 15-13 win against then-No. 9 Denver on Saturday. Caputo leads the team in assists (seven) and points (12).
Women
Shannon Kavanagh, Florida
Smithtown, N.Y., midfielder, junior
The American Athletic Conference Midfielder of the Week scored a career-high eight goals on 13 shots and won five draw controls to propel the No. 3 Gators to a 15-14 upset of then-No. 2 and reigning NCAA champion Maryland on Saturday, ending the Terps’ 86-game home winning streak and tagging them with their first loss in College Park since March 10, 2012. Kavanagh ranks 10th in school history in points (171) and 11th in goals (117).