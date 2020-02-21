xml:space="preserve">
Lacrosse Players of the Week: Duke’s Owen Caputo and Florida’s Shannon Kavanagh

Edward Lee
By
Baltimore Sun
Feb 21, 2020 5:00 AM
Shannon Kavanagh, Florida women's lacrosse
Shannon Kavanagh, Florida women's lacrosse

Men

Owen Caputo, Duke

Apex, N.C., midfielder, sophomore

The Atlantic Coast Conference Offensive Player of the Week totaled six points on a career-high three goals and personal best-tying three assists to lift the No. 10 Blue Devils to a 15-13 win against then-No. 9 Denver on Saturday. Caputo leads the team in assists (seven) and points (12).

Owen Caputo, Duke men's lacrosse
Owen Caputo, Duke men's lacrosse (Reagan Lunn)

Women

Shannon Kavanagh, Florida

Smithtown, N.Y., midfielder, junior

The American Athletic Conference Midfielder of the Week scored a career-high eight goals on 13 shots and won five draw controls to propel the No. 3 Gators to a 15-14 upset of then-No. 2 and reigning NCAA champion Maryland on Saturday, ending the Terps’ 86-game home winning streak and tagging them with their first loss in College Park since March 10, 2012. Kavanagh ranks 10th in school history in points (171) and 11th in goals (117).

Shannon Kavanagh, Florida women's lacrosse
Shannon Kavanagh, Florida women's lacrosse

