Lacrosse Players of the Week: Army’s Brendan Nichtern and Massachusetts’ Kaitlyn Cerasi

Men
Brendan Nichtern, Army West Point
Massapequa, N.Y., attackman, sophomore
The Patriot League’s Offensive Player of the Week finished with four goals and three assists Saturday in the No. 14 Black Knights’ 17-4 throttling of then-No. 18 Massachusetts, amassing seven points against the Minutemen for the second year in a row. Nichtern had three goals and five assists for a career-high-tying eight points in Monday’s 19-1 pasting of NJIT. He is tied for 17th in program history in career assists (58).
Women
Kaitlyn Cerasi, Massachusetts
Wantagh, N.Y., attacker, senior
The Atlantic 10’s Player of the Week had four goals and two assists Saturday to power the No. 15 Minutewomen to a 15-11 victory over then-No. 5 Boston College, marking the program’s first win over a top-five opponent and first victory over the Eagles since 2008. Cerasi, who led last year’s team in assists (39) and points (86), scored a goal and added an assist during a crucial 6-1 run to complete the upset.