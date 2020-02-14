Lacrosse Players of the Week: Army’s Brendan Nichtern and Massachusetts’ Kaitlyn Cerasi

The Patriot League’s Offensive Player of the Week finished with four goals and three assists Saturday in the No. 14 Black Knights’ 17-4 throttling of then-No. 18 Massachusetts, amassing seven points against the Minutemen for the second year in a row. Nichtern had three goals and five assists for a career-high-tying eight points in Monday’s 19-1 pasting of NJIT. He is tied for 17th in program history in career assists (58).