‘It’s now on your shoulders’: Loyola Maryland men’s lacrosse begins new era without Pat Spencer, Jacob Stover

“I’ve always felt pressure my whole life, and I think the more pressure a person is going to have, they’re going to play better,” the junior attackman said. “But I think there’s more pressure on the team now. We have to be perfect in how we execute and be perfect in our spacing because we don’t have a player like Pat who can bail us out like he did last year when our offensive spacing was not great. So everyone has to do their role and do their job every single time in order to be successful. I would say that’s the pressure.”