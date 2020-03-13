Sevens up for Towson’s Abbe Mona, Julia Porter | college lacrosse notebook

The number seven was a popular number in the Towson women’s lacrosse team’s 21-14 demolition of Ohio State on Tuesday night as senior attacker Abbe Mona scored seven goals and sophomore attacker Julia Porter had seven assists.
The seven-goal outburst was one shy of her career output for Mona, an Annapolis resident and St. Mary’s graduate who said that the showing boosted her morale.
“Surprisingly, I didn’t really have that much confidence before the last game because I didn’t even think I was really capable of doing that,” she said. “But now I’m just going to use that confidence and take it into the next game. I don’t want to get overconfident, but I’m just going to use that confidence that I have for Saturday [against No. 19 Massachusetts].”
Porter, who had five career assists before Tuesday, said she feels more comfortable as a player who has made starts in her past four games.
“I feel like an important asset to the offensive side,” she said. “It feels great to work with everybody.”
Porter, who said she may have had seven assists while playing box lacrosse in her hometown of Alberta, Canada, said she can’t recall a player with seven goals and a teammate with seven assists in the same game.
“I think it’s pretty rare,” she said. “It was good because we put up 21 goals as a team, and I think that made it really easy to get a lot of points.”
Mona laughed when reminded that the number seven was the magical number for her and Porter.
“It was lucky No. 7, I guess,” she said. “Hopefully, the next game, another one of our players will get seven goals or seven assists or seven draw controls, anything. Maybe that will be our lucky number for the season.”
Déjà vu for Murphy
Owen Murphy’s game-winning goal in the Johns Hopkins men’s 13-12 overtime win against Mount St. Mary’s on Tuesday night ended a four-game losing skid for the Blue Jays (2-4). It was also the freshman attackman’s fourth such scenario as he scored game-winning, overtime goals as a freshman and sophomore at Medfield High School in Massachusetts and as a senior at Avon Old Farms in Connecticut.
Murphy has emerged as a solid contributor. He has compiled at least three points in each of his past three starts, including three goals and one assist in Saturday’s 15-9 loss to No. 1 Syracuse and one goal and three assists Tuesday.
“I’m on the field, which is a great opportunity by itself,” he said. “I’m just trying to do my job and do as best as possible and see where I fit in with everyone else at this point. When I get my opportunities, I try to make the best of it. If I don’t get the opportunities, I can wait. I’ve got [senior attackman] Cole [Williams], who is one of the best players in the country, and [sophomore attackman] Joey [Epstein] coming off a great season. I can rely on them, but when I get my opportunities, I try to take advantage of them and make the best of them.”
All-timer for Allison
In her first two games, McDaniel sophomore midfielder Kealey Allison had totaled five goals and seven draw controls. Then in Saturday’s 19-13 rout of Susquehanna, she scored eight times and corralled 16 draw controls for the Green Terror (1-2).
Not only were the goals and draw controls career highs, but the 16 draw controls set a single-game program record and one shy of the Centennial Conference mark of 17 established by Muhlenberg’s Stephanie Umbach. And the eight goals were tied for the second highest in McDaniel history. But Allison said she hopes that performance is just a precursor for the remainder of the season.
“I hope I can top it once conference [play] starts,” she said with a laugh. “But I think that’s definitely been the best lacrosse game of my life. … That was a fun game to play this past weekend.”
Ground balls
>> With 201 career draw controls, junior attacker Livy Rosenzweig joined sisters Taylor VanThof and Taryn VanThof as the third player in Loyola Maryland women’s history to cross the 200 threshhold. And junior midfielder Sam Fiedler (Garrison Forest) became the 31st player in program history to score 100 all-time goals.
>> Senior attackman Jared Bernhardt moved into fifth in Maryland men’s history in goals with 131, passing Connor Kelly (128). And redshirt junior attackman Logan Wisnauskas (Boys’ Latin) became the 16th player to reach 100 all-time goals.
>> Junior attackman Kevin Lindley ranks sixth in Loyola Maryland men’s history in goals with 116 in 40 games, passing Tim O’Shea (115) and Kevin Beach (114). … Senior attacker Maggie Schneidereith is the seventh player in Johns Hopkins women’s Division I history to rack up 200 career points.
>> Senior attacker Ryan Frawley is tied for 33rd in UMBC men’s history in career points with 102 and is tied for 19th in goals with 85.