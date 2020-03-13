Sevens up for Towson’s Abbe Mona, Julia Porter | college lacrosse notebook

“I’m on the field, which is a great opportunity by itself,” he said. “I’m just trying to do my job and do as best as possible and see where I fit in with everyone else at this point. When I get my opportunities, I try to make the best of it. If I don’t get the opportunities, I can wait. I’ve got [senior attackman] Cole [Williams], who is one of the best players in the country, and [sophomore attackman] Joey [Epstein] coming off a great season. I can rely on them, but when I get my opportunities, I try to take advantage of them and make the best of them.”