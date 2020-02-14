A suspension pushed Towson’s Jon Mazza away from lacrosse. His family, teammates and coaches brought him back.

“I think Jon is a good kid, and like anyone else, he’s made some mistakes, but my goal was to make sure that he graduated,” said Gilardi, who is now the coach at Stony Brook. “I wanted to do whatever it took for him and his family. They entrusted Jon into my care because I was coaching the offense. He and I had a great relationship the entire time he was playing, and I wanted to make sure that he was able to graduate, and if there was a way for him to finish out his career, I wanted to make that happen because I know how much lacrosse means to him.”