A Gray day for Johns Hopkins men’s lacrosse in 17-10 loss to North Carolina

“I thought we didn’t attack it with poise,” Pietramala said of North Carolina’s ride. “Too many times instead of going up the field and moving the ball to an open guy, we turned around and went backwards. Too many times we tried to throw a ball to a guy who was covered. We didn’t do a very good job of communicating to the open man. We’ve got an extra guy. Somewhere there’s an extra guy, and we didn’t do a very good job of locating him.”