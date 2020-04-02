Lacrosse coaches raise money to support hospital personnel battling coronavirus: ‘Every little bit helps’

“I think in the lacrosse world, all I’ve seen in the lacrosse news lately is disappointment and frustration over seasons ending and all this going back and forth over the eligibility,” Amplo said. “If you looked at this two-and-a-half weeks ago on the front end of those decisions, I know I was one of those people that was saying, ‘Gosh, I can’t believe this is happening, that we’re ending the season.’ But looking back now, I think most of us would say, ‘I can’t believe I didn’t do something sooner.’ We’re talking about a quarter of a million people passing away. So I would hope that lacrosse people are asking, ‘How can we help? How can we go into action whatever way we can that can maybe fill our competitive juices a little bit?’ So it’s not surprising. I just think it’s timely.”