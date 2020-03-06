For 17 years, Gabby and Livy Rosenzweig were inseparable. Now they’ll face each other on the lacrosse field.

“I gave my parents a hug, and I was fine,” Gabby remembered. “I gave my brother a hug, and I was fine. But when I went to say goodbye to Livy, I couldn’t keep it together. I was bawling. She’s my best friend. So thinking about that is so sad. I was just going to miss her a lot. It was just weird because you grow up with someone, and when you’re that close in age, we were doing everything together at that point. … It was hard to say goodbye.”