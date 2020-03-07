Slow start plagues No. 11 Loyola Maryland men’s lacrosse in 13-10 loss to No. 13 Duke

“Believe it or not, it’s not easy playing with an eight-goal lead against a very talented team because you get this false sense of security,” coach John Danowski said. “You think it’s going to be easy the rest of the way, and that’s human nature. Your opponent, they’re going to keep battling and fighting. Loyola kids, this is a very proud group. Charley does a phenomenal job with them. So it’s strange. While we enjoyed it, you saw what happened in the second half.”