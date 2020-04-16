Dave Pietramala thankful for 20-year run as Johns Hopkins men’s lacrosse coach: ‘I don’t regret a day of it’

“I’m very thankful for my 20 years as head coach at Johns Hopkins,” he said. “I don’t regret a day of it. I don’t regret my time. I’ve been a part of it for basically 29 years. The most important thing to me is the relationships that I developed there, and as I step away and move onto the next chapter of my life, all of those relationships come with me. I still have those relationships, and while wins and losses and championships were great and important, the most important and best part of my job every day was being on the field and being in the locker room with those guys.”