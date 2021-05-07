Terps stay unbeaten, advance to Big Ten men’s title game; Hopkins upsets Rutgers | COLLEGE LACROSSE

Undefeated and top-ranked Maryland advanced to its fourth Big Ten championship game with a 16-8 victory over No. 5 seed Michigan on Thursday evening in State College, Pennsylvania.
The Terps (11-0) will play archrival No. 6 seed Johns Hopkins on Saturday night at 8 p.m., in the title game on Big Ten Network. Maryland and Blue Jays will tangle for an unprecedented third time this season after Hopkins upset No. 2 seed Rutgers, 12-10.
Tewaraaton Award favorite Jared Bernhardt had a career day with a personal best eight goals, along with two assists for a career-high 10 points for the Terps. With his 10 points, he became Maryland’s all-time leader in points. He now has 263 points, breaking Matt Rambo’s record of 257.
Down 2-0, Maryland scored six consecutive goals bridging the first and second quarters with Bernhardt scoring four of the goals and Bubba Fairman adding the other two to put Maryland up 6-2 with 10:51 left in the first half.
Logan Wisnauskas (Boys’ Latin), who had a career-high four assists, has points in 53 consecutive games. The third-longest streak in the nation.
Johns Hopkins 12 Rutgers 10: Jonathan Peshko scored four times and Garrett Degnon added a hat trick for the Jays (4-8) to upend the Scarlet Knights (8-4).
Women
No. 11 Loyola 17, Colgate 6: The Greyhounds scored 12 of the first 13 goals in the Patriot League semifinal at Ridley Athletic Complex to advance to Saturday’s conference’s championship game for a seventh-consecutive season. In the title game, Loyola will face Lehigh, which beat Army, 10-8.
Livy Rosenzweig led the way with four goals, four assists and six draw controls for Loyola (10-2), which won its 10th game in a row. Jillian Wilson added three goals while pacing the home side in both draws (7) and caused turnovers (4).
Latest College Lacrosse
No. 6 Stony Brook 25, UMBC 13: With her 11 draw controls in the loss, sophomore Megan Halczuk became the first Retriever in program history to record 100 draw controls in a season, finishing 2021 with 104. Classmate Claire Bockstie (Maryvale) led the Retrievers (6-6) with six goals and two assists, while sophomore Jenna McDermott (South Carroll) netted three goals.