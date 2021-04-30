Goalie Tim Marcille a bright spot in first career start for Johns Hopkins men | COLLEGE LACROSSE NOTES

Before the Johns Hopkins men’s lacrosse team’s game against top-ranked Maryland on Saturday at Homewood Field in Baltimore, sophomore goalkeeper Tim Marcille had made only one appearance, making two saves and allowing three goals in one quarter of a 17-11 loss at Rutgers on April 17.
Pressed into duty due to an unspecified injury to usual starter and graduate student Josh Kirson, Marcille performed like a seasoned veteran, turning aside a career-high 11 shots in his first start in the Blue Jays’ 14-13 loss to the Terps.
“It definitely took the first possession or two in my head to get adjusted to the game speed,” Marcille said Thursday afternoon after practice. “Practice is one thing, but a game is a whole different thing. So once I was able to wrap my head around, ‘OK, wow, these guys are big, they’re athletic,’ I was like, ‘OK, this fits my game style. I like the fast pace, I like being active, I like seeing shots.’ So once I got that first possession or two under my belt, I felt right at home.”
Marcille made six of his saves in the first quarter when the Terps scored the game’s first five goals. The deficit could have been greater if he had not stoned sophomore attackman Daniel Maltz on a curl around the left post and redshirt senior attackman Logan Wisnauskas on the doorstep.
“I turned a few away and gave up a couple rebounds, didn’t make some clean saves,” Marcille said. “I was seeing shots and I was making saves. So I was happy with that, but letting five in the first quarter is never something that a goalie is going to be proud of.”
After surrendering nine goals in the first half, he gave up only five in the third and fourth quarters. Marcille’s play made a favorable impression with coach Peter Milliman.
“I thought Tim was pretty good,” he said. “I thought he did well, and it was good to see that. He deserved the start. I’m really proud of him.”
Marcille said he is unsure whether he or Kirson will start for No. 6 seed Johns Hopkins (2-8 overall and in the Big Ten) in a conference tournament quarterfinal Saturday at No. 3 seed Penn State (4-6 in both) at 6 p.m.
“No word yet, but that doesn’t change how I prepare,” he said. “I’ve been preparing the same for the past 10 weeks, and I’ll keep going forward. … If I get the chance, I’ll make the best of it. But the coaches make good decisions every week, and I respect them. So whatever the decision is, I’m going to do everything I can to help us win.”
No. 18 UMBC men lose starting defenseman
Retrievers coach Ryan Moran said senior Nick Griffin is “probably” out for the remainder of the season after suffering an unspecified injury in the team’s 13-12 overtime win against Stony Brook on March 6.
The Marriottsville resident and Liberty graduate, who missed the 2019 and 2020 campaigns due to injuries, has been replaced by sophomore long-stick midfielder Ricky Fedorchak. The West Friendship resident and Marriotts Ridge graduate is tied for the team lead in caused turnovers with 13 and ranks fifth in ground balls with 14.
“Ricky was playing at pole when Nick was healthy,” Moran said. “So Ricky has been playing the whole time. Even though losing Nick isn’t anything you want to do, we have guys with experience and ability to fill in.”
Hello again?
The No. 12 Johns Hopkins women will welcome an eight-member freshman class next fall — and perhaps five returning seniors.
Coach Janine Tucker said midfielders Keegan Barger (Notre Dame Prep) and Shelby Harrison (St. Mary’s), attacker Aurora Cordingley, defender Jeanne Kachris and goalkeeper Kathleen Garvey intend to take advantage of an extra year awarded by the NCAA due to the coronavirus pandemic and have applied for admittance to the university’s Carey School of Business.
“It is a comforting feeling,” said Tucker, whose team is 7-5 overall and in the Big Ten because in part of the play of those five seniors who are all starters. “And I think with their leadership and the way that they carry themselves academically and athletically, I can’t ask for better role models coming back. I’m super excited for our incoming freshman class to have the experience of being influenced and mentored by some outstanding young women.”
Hello, bye week
The top-ranked Maryland men will not play until Thursday after capturing the Big Ten regular-season title and earning the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament. The Terps (10-0 overall and in the league) will meet the winner of Saturday’s quarterfinal between Ohio State (4-6 in both) and Michigan (2-8 in both).
Having the weekend off might not be welcomed by a team that capped a perfect regular season by rallying for a 14-13 win at Johns Hopkins on Saturday, but Wisnauskas said the bye is timely.
“It’s going to be weird having this time off,” said the Sykesville resident and Boys’ Latin graduate, who compiled four goals — including the game-winner — and one assist against the Blue Jays. “But we can take advantage of it and let our bodies get healthy and work on the stuff that we need to work on and correct our mistakes that we made today. So it’s going to be weird, but we’ll take advantage of it.”
Notes
>>With two ground balls in Sunday’s 10-9 loss to Hofstra, graduate student defender Sami Chenoweth raised her career total in that department to 157, moving into sixth place in Towson women’s history. The Manchester resident and Manchester Valley graduate already owns the program and Colonial Athletic Association records for all-time caused turnovers with 180.
>>leric Fyock, a St. Mary’s graduate who is a sophomore goalkeeper for the Penn State men, was named the Big Ten’s Co-Specialist of the Week after making 15 saves in his first career start in Saturday’s upset of then-No. 16 Ohio State.
>>Alexis Strobel — a senior attacker for the Salisbury women, who are ranked No. 4 in the latest Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association poll — leads all Division III players in assists per game at 4.4. The Bel Air resident and graduate ranks second in school history in that department with 166 career assists, trailing only Katie Bollhorst (171 from 2010-13).