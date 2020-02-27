Coach Cathy Reese preaches patience for Maryland women’s program | college lacrosse notes

“I always play better when I have competition behind me,” Lingner said. “I’ve said that since I came here when Coach [Ryan] Moran asked me if he could recruit another goalie in my freshman year. So having two guys behind me keeps me competitive and keeps me on my toes. I know that Coach Moran always emphasizes that nothing is handed to you and that you have to work for your spots. I really took that to heart and come out to practice every day and try to put my heart into it.”