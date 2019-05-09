Preston: NCAA lacrosse tournament title is up for grabs

Penn State has held the No. 1 ranking for several weeks now but the Nittany Lions aren’t clear-cut favorites to win the NCAA Division I national lacrosse tournament that begins this weekend.

This will be top-seeded Penn State’s first tournament appearance in the nine years Jeff Tambroni has been the head coach, and the Nittany Lions just captured their first Big Ten title last week.

So, few know how Penn State will respond to the pressure of playing in its first tournament.

A bigger question involves the local teams competing and if No. 6 Towson, No. 8 Loyola Maryland and unseeded Maryland have realistic shots at winning the title.

Penn State has been the most-balanced and dangerous team throughout the season. The Nittany Lions lead the nation in scoring, averaging 18.5 goals, but they also play pressure defense.

They like to press out, which enables them to take a lot of teams out of rhythm and out of their offense. They would be the clear-cut favorites if they had the background and proud traditions of a Johns Hopkins or Syracuse.

The Nittany Lions might have to face Syracuse in a quarterfinal game, which could create the early pressure Penn State isn’t used to feeling.

Duke is the No. 2 seed and the Blue Devils have plenty of offense, averaging 12.3 goals, but they don’t have a go-to performer, the player who is going to deliver the big goal in crunch time. That player is needed this time of year.

An Ivy League team could easily win the national championship again. No. 5 Yale is the defending national champion and the Bulldogs are just as big, athletic and near dominating as a year ago, but so is No. 4 Penn, which ran toe to toe with Yale almost a week ago to win the conference title, 12-11.

“I don’t want to get ahead of myself here but that Hopkins versus Penn State game was one of the best that I saw over the weekend,” said Loyola coach Charley Toomey, when asked about front-runners. “Both Yale and Penn are playing at a real high clip.”

The Greyhounds were playing a high level for a while, too, but their offense has cooled in recent weeks. The secret is out: if a team has a good defenseman that can slow Loyola attackman Pat Spencer and not force slides to him, then Loyola will struggle.

The offense becomes stagnant forcing Spencer to go into a one-player team mode. Loyola, which also lacks creative offensive midfielders, has to find the right balance and chemistry again.

“There is a fine line when you are challenging guys,” Toomey said. “Every team challenges their Alpha males to step up in these games and you want the ball in his hands at big moments. But we have to be more than a two-man game. We have to find that medium of getting everyone involved in the offense, getting guys in the flow.”

Hopkins seems to have found itself. In the last three games, the Blue Jays have beaten Maryland soundly twice and lost, 18-17, in overtime to Penn State in the Big Ten championship game last weekend.

Penn State routed the Blue Jays, 20-9, in a regular-season game April 21. It wasn’t a beat down, but a mauling. Hopkins may have found the missing ingredient. It’s called toughness.

“I sure hope so,” said Hopkins coach Dave Pietramala when asked if his team was peaking. “I think we played extraordinarily hard and we played like a very motivated team. That’s something that has been a bit inconsistent at times. My hope is that we’ve kind of turned that corner and now our guys have grown and developed and understand that this is the kind of effort we need to beat quality teams.”

“It’s taken a little longer than we’ve liked, but that is what it is, and I’m glad it’s come, and hopefully, we can take confidence from what’s gone on in the last three games and clearly see what it’s going to take moving forward,” Pietramala said.

The Blue Jays showed that Maryland has a poor close defense, a group that isn’t aggressive. The Blue Jays inverted their offense and forced the Terps to defend from behind goal.

In the tournament, if an opposing team has a good faceoff specialist and attack unit, Maryland will struggle. The Terps might be fortunate in their opening-round game against Towson because the Tigers could be without faceoff specialist Alex Woodall — possibly the best in the game — because of a facial injury.

Towson is another team that has played well, winning four straight at the end of the season after struggling at the midway point.

“It’s not that we simplified it too much, but we’re playing looser, more relaxed, sometimes too relaxed,” Towson coach Shawn Nadelen said. “During the three-game skid the kids put a lot of pressure on themselves. But they have refocused and we’ve had some guys step up their game. Our first midfield is more consistent and the offense is playing at a pretty high level.

“As for Al, there is nothing definite,” Nadelen said. “He continues to be looked at and evaluated by our training staff. He keeps getting better.”

Maryland will try to avoid first-round troubles that have plagued the school in recent years.