Five players to watch for the 2020 men’s college lacrosse season

Here are five players to watch during the 2020 men’s college lacrosse season:
Grant Ament
Penn State, attackman, senior
Note: 2019 Tewaaraton Award finalist who led the nation in points (126) and set NCAA record for assists in a season (96)
Jared Bernhardt
Maryland, attackman, senior
Note: 2019 Tewaaraton Award finalist whose 51 goals were the second-highest single-season total in program history
Chris Gray
North Carolina, attackman, junior
Note: Boston University transfer who ranked third nationally in points (111) and assists (62)
TD Ierlan
Yale, faceoff specialist, senior
Note: 2019 Tewaaraton Award finalist who broke own Division I records for faceoff wins (393) and ground balls (293)
Michael Sowers
Princeton, attackman, senior
Note: 2019 Tewaaraton Award finalist who ranked fourth nationally in assists (53) and seventh in points (90)