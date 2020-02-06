xml:space="preserve">
Five players to watch for the 2020 men’s college lacrosse season

Edward Lee
By
Baltimore Sun
Feb 06, 2020 5:00 AM
Maryland's Jared Bernhardt advances the ball in the first quarter during a game against Navy at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in 2019. (Paul W. Gillespie)

Here are five players to watch during the 2020 men’s college lacrosse season:

Grant Ament

Penn State, attackman, senior

Note: 2019 Tewaaraton Award finalist who led the nation in points (126) and set NCAA record for assists in a season (96)

Jared Bernhardt

Maryland, attackman, senior

Note: 2019 Tewaaraton Award finalist whose 51 goals were the second-highest single-season total in program history

Chris Gray

North Carolina, attackman, junior

Note: Boston University transfer who ranked third nationally in points (111) and assists (62)

TD Ierlan

Yale, faceoff specialist, senior

Note: 2019 Tewaaraton Award finalist who broke own Division I records for faceoff wins (393) and ground balls (293)

Michael Sowers

Princeton, attackman, senior

Note: 2019 Tewaaraton Award finalist who ranked fourth nationally in assists (53) and seventh in points (90)

