Pivotal weekend looms for both Maryland men and women | COLLEGE LACROSSE NOTEBOOK

“I know that it will benefit both teams in the sense that there won’t be much prep work between Wednesday and Saturday,” he said prior to Wednesday’s setback. “Usually with midweeks, if you have a game on Wednesday and then a game on Saturday, you have to try to figure out the next team pretty quickly. That won’t be the either case for either program. I’ve never done it, but I do know that from the standpoint of preparing for them for Saturday’s game, I don’t really think there will be a ton of mysteries coming out on Saturday.”