Masks at practice, parking lot lunches, locker room shifts: Inside college lacrosse’s return amid COVID pandemic

“I think that it was really hard to move on from such a great season that we were having,” said Rosenzweig, who made the decision on what would have been the Greyhounds’ regular-season finale at Navy on April 23. “But we knew that we had to move on, and once we got to what our last game of the season would have been, we kind of said, ‘OK, this is when the season would have ended. So let’s end it here. Let’s only talk about this year going forward and what we can do to be better for the following season.’ It was really hard to move on from the amazing season that we were having, but the coaches made it known that we needed to move on and just focus on the next opportunity that we get to play.”