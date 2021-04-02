‘Larry’ Legend: Kyle LeBlanc finally making a name for himself with Loyola Maryland men’s lacrosse

“What we have found is, we do have two very talented perimeter cover guys, but really Kyle’s the guy that organizes the whole defense,” Toomey said, comparing LeBlanc to former two-year starter and current strength and conditioning coach David Manning. “Kyle’s the guy that is usually going to be on the inside, and we ask him to be a decision-maker for us and get us organized around him. … He’s just going to be somebody that makes everybody around him better by opening his mouth, by doing a lot of the little things the right way, by dragging his stick to the inside, by being willing to switch hands to play defense. He’s just really a glue guy. That’s what Kyle has brought to the table.”