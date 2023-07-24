Towson women’s lacrosse hires former Johns Hopkins assistant Kristen Carr as program’s 11th head coach

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A little more than two weeks after Sonia LaMonica left the Towson women’s lacrosse program to become Virginia’s new coach, the Tigers hired former Johns Hopkins assistant coach Kristen Carr as their 11th head coach, the university announced Sunday morning.

Carr, a Baltimore native who graduated from Mercy in 2006, signed a five-year contract and will begin Aug. 1, the school said in a release.

Advertisement

“Towson is a sleeping giant,” Carr said in a written statement distributed by the university’s athletic department. “There are great facilities, great support, great people and you are in the mecca of lacrosse. I truly believe that we will be able to continue to build on the tradition and history that the previous coaching staffs have done and bridge the gap to and contend for those championships. I cannot wait to get going.”

Although this is her first opportunity as a head coach, Carr has steadily worked her way up the ladder. Her coaching career started in 2011 with stops at North Carolina, Delaware (2012-14), Stanford (2016-19), Ohio State (2020) and Johns Hopkins (2021-22) serving as offensive coordinator with the Blue Hens, defensive coordinator with the Cardinal and the Blue Jays and associate head coach with the Buckeyes.

Advertisement

“I am really blessed to have learned from each head coach I worked for along the way,” she said. “There are so many intricacies into coaching and I am excited to bring them all together with Towson.”

The Tigers’ decision to hire Carr was applauded by former Johns Hopkins coach Janine Tucker, who retired after the 2022 season as the program’s all-time winningest coach.

Congratulations Coach Kristen and @Towson_WLAX Fabulous hire!! — Janine Tucker (@JanineRTucker) July 23, 2023

“Congratulations Coach Kristen and Towson women’s lacrosse,” Tucker wrote via Twitter. “Fabulous hire!!”

Carr was an All-American first-team defensive midfielder at North Carolina and held the program record for career draw controls when she graduated in 2010. She won gold medals as a member of Team USA at the 2013 and 2017 Federation of International Lacrosse Women’s World Cup championships, was the director of girls lacrosse at the St. James in Springfield, Virginia, and is currently playing her third season of professional lacrosse at Athletes Unlimited.

“Kristen Carr emerged from this very competitive process as a tremendous fit for Towson Women’s Lacrosse,” athletic director Steven Eigenbrot said in the school’s release. “She is the right person to build on the foundation of this program and take it to the next level.”

Carr replaces LaMonica, who helmed the Tigers for 13 years, amassing a 139-91 record that included seven NCAA Tournament berths and four Colonial Athletic Association Tournament championships in nine title games. LaMonica, an Australia native who started three years at Maryland where she totaled 111 goals and 55 assists and was an All-American first-team attacker, was named the CAA’s Coach of the Year five times.

On July 5, both Towson and Virginia announced LaMonica’s move. She succeeded Julie Myers, who resigned June 21 after being named CEO of the One Love Foundation. That organization honors the memory of late Virginia player Yeardley Love, a former Cockeysville resident who was murdered in 2010 by her boyfriend.