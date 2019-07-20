Fallston’s Elizabeth Hillman named captain of U.S. women’s under-19 lacrosse team

Fallston native Elizabeth Hillman and Ally Murphy have been named as the captains for the 2019 U.S. women’s U19 lacrosse team.
Hillman, who starred at Bel Air, recently completed her freshman season at North Carolina. She was the nation’s No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2018, according to Inside Lacrosse, and helped the Tar Heels reach the NCAA semifinals this past spring. A two-way midfielder, Hillman played in 20 games for North Carolina and had 12 points, 11 groundballs, 11 draw controls and seven cauSed turnovers in her rookie campaign.
Murphy is one of the team’s most experienced players, having recently completed her sophomore season at UMass.
The World Lacrosse Women’s U19 World Championship runs from Aug. 1-10 in Peterborough, Ontario. The U.S., looking to reclaim gold after a string of four straight world championships ended with a loss to Canada in the gold medal game in 2015 at the last U19 world championship in Scotland, opens its schedule on Aug. 2 against Australia.
Men’s college lacrosse: Mount St. Mary’s named Kevin Giblin an assistant coach. Giblin compiled over 450 wins as a high school coach, including a pair of national titles at Georgetown Prep.
Giblin joins the Mount after serving as the head coach at Bishop O’Connell High School the past three seasons. An 11-time Coach of the Year, Giblin won WCAC Coach of the Year honors this past season at Bishop O’Connell. Giblin was the head coach at Georgetown Prep from 1988-2014, and he has compiled a career record of 457-108 as a high school head coach.
A 1985 graduate of Washington Collge, Giblin was a two-time captain for the Shoreman lacrosse team. He was on the 1985 team that was inducted into the Washington College Athletic Hall of Fame. He was inducted into the Potomac Chapter of US Lacrosse Hall of Fame and the Georgetown Preparatory School Hall of Fame in 2007.
Mount St. Mary's, under the direction of head coach Tom Gravante, won the Northeast Conference regular season title this past season, finishing the season with a 9-7 overall record and a 5-1 mark in NEC play.
College football: Maryland sophomore running back Anthony McFarland Jr. was selected as a preseason candidate for the 2019 Doak Walker Award, given to the nation’s top running back, the National College Football Awards Association announced Wednesday.
McFarland, who was named to the Maxwell Award Watch List earlier in the week, rushed for a Maryland freshman record 1,034 yards while averaging 7.9 yards per carry. He was selected as a Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-American and named Second Team All-Big Ten.
A Hyattsville native, McFarland also set Maryland freshman records for most rushing yards in a game (298 vs. Ohio State) and most 100-yard rushing games (4). His 1,034 rushing yards ranks as the ninth most in a season in program history and his yards per carry mark ranked fifth in the nation.
-- From Sun staff and news services