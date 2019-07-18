Maryland women’s lacrosse coach Cathy Reese named National Coach of the Year; golfer Davis Lamb wins Maryland State Open

After securing her fifth NCAA Division I championship and her 300th career win, Maryland’s Cathy Reese was named Thursday by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association as the organization’s National Coach of the Year.
Reese guided the Terps to a 22-1 record and their 15th overall national title after defeating Boston College, 12-10, on May 26. She earned the IWLCA’s top honor in 2010, 2014 and 2015 after Maryland secured the crown in those years.
Reese, who was honored as the Big Ten’s Coach of the Year for the fourth consecutive season, became the school’s all-time winningest lacrosse coach with a 270-22 record and picked up the 300th victory of her career in a win against Northwestern in the NCAA tournament semifinals on May 24.
Reese has now had a hand in 12 of the Terps’ 15 national titles, winning four as a player, three as an assistant coach and five as a head coach.
Golf: Davis Lamb, a 21-year-old University of Notre Dame senior, sank a 6-foot par putt on the 18th green to wrap up a three-day total of 212 and the championship of the 98th Maryland State Open at Worthington Manor Golf Club in Urbana.
Lamb, a Congressional CC member, finished with a 1-under-par round of 70, highlighted by two birdies and seven successive pars on his closing nine. The effort enabled him to squeeze past earlier co-leaders Peter Knade (66-213), Talbot CC, and Nick Sorkin (70-213), Lakewood CC. Benton Weinberg, from TPC Potomac, finished fourth (67-214).
Women’s college soccer: Three incoming freshmen, including two from Iceland, will join the Loyola Maryland program this fall to complete the Greyhounds’ Class of 2023.
Lea Kristjánsdóttir and Arín Sigfúsdóttir will come to the Evergreen campus from Iceland, while another, Paige Sim, joins the program from the Valley of the Sun in Phoenix, Ariz.
Horse racing: Due to forecasts calling for excessive heat with temperatures hovering around 100 degrees, the Maryland Jockey Club has decided to cancel its live racing programs Saturday and Sunday.
Laurel will remain open for simulcasting and offer full LARC wagering with 13 races from Chile on Saturday and 12 races from Peru on Sunday.
Live racing continues at Laurel with nine races Friday, featuring the first two legs of the $100,000 guaranteed national Stronach 5 wager.