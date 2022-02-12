Joey Epstein’s six goals spark No. 19 Johns Hopkins men’s lacrosse to 18-12 win at Towson

Joey Epstein’s performance Friday night was two years in the making.
Before the start of the 2020 Johns Hopkins men’s lacrosse season, Epstein suffered a sprained MCL in his right knee that severely hobbled him as he labored to compile five goals and four assists in five games.
A year ago, Epstein finished with 22 goals and 13 assists, but was still a shell of his former self. He had four one-point outings after finishing with only one in 2019, when he racked up 48 goals and 25 assists en route to being named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year.
After going pointless in Saturday’s season-opening 11-8 win against Jacksonville, Epstein, a senior attackman, scored five of his game-high six goals in the second quarter and added an assist in the fourth to propel No. 19 Johns Hopkins to a 16-12 victory over host Towson before an announced 3,309 at Johnny Unitas Stadium.
Senior midfielder Garrett Degnon amassed a career-best four goals and two assists, while sophomore faceoff specialist Tyler Dunn won 20 of 31 draws and picked up a game-best 10 ground balls as the Blue Jays improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2017.
The catalyst was Epstein, who became the first Johns Hopkins player to score five goals in a single quarter since May 13, 2018, when Kyle Marr scored five times in the fourth quarter of an eventual 10-9 overtime win against Georgetown in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
“I thought we were moving the ball well as a unit,” Epstein said. “They jumped in and out of zone a bit, and that’s where a lot of my goals came from – on that right wing. But as you saw, Garrett had six points, [graduate student attackman Connor] DeSimone had [three], I think Angel [junior midfielder Jacob Angelus] had five. It was a collective effort. It goes down the line.”
Coach Peter Milliman appreciated Epstein setting the tone for the rest of his teammates on offense.
“He’s continuing to develop as a player and as a leader, and he’s getting to know the group and the offensive system that we’re playing with,” said Milliman, now in his second season after taking over for longtime coach Dave Pietramala. “I think just as a whole, the group is gaining confidence and understanding of what we’re doing together. Joey’s a great example of that. He’s a leader of this team for a reason, and today was a good example.”
Epstein’s night began with 10:37 left in the first quarter when he was checked to the turf by Tigers fifth-year senior defenseman Koby Smith (Loyola Blakefield), bounced back to his feet and scored while absorbing an illegal body check from sophomore short-stick defensive midfielder Travis Maynard.
“Getting the first one of the season definitely notches a little confidence under your belt,” Epstein said. “Getting it that way, I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way. Gritty goal.”
Epstein’s outburst helped the Blue Jays withstand a comeback attempt by Towson in the third quarter. Trailing 14-7 with 12:00 left in the period, the Tigers rallied for five consecutive goals over the final 10:23. The flurry was fueled by two goals from junior midfielder Kyle Berkeley and one goal and one assist from redshirt sophomore attackman Andrew Milani (St. Paul’s).
But in the final frame, Johns Hopkins shut out Towson and scored four goals to cement the victory and ride a wave into Sunday’s game at No. 4 Georgetown (0-0).
Milliman, who elected to replace graduate student goalkeeper Josh Kirson (four saves against six goals allowed) with graduate student and Amherst transfer Gibs Versfeld (three saves against six goals allowed) at halftime, acknowledged that the Tigers stole some of the Blue Jays’ thunder in that third quarter.
“They wrestled some momentum away from us coming out of halftime,” he said. “I think the fourth quarter was just a great version of our guys regrouping and staying focused. The leadership kept a consistent message, they kept an even keel, the mistakes didn’t derail them. I think that could have been a very easy scenario for them to fall apart, and I don’t think they did.”
Milani paced Towson with a team-high five points on three goals and two assists. A pair of Maryland transfers in Berkeley (four goals) and junior attackman Nick DeMaio (three goals) contributed on offense, while redshirt senior goalie Shane Brennan made 13 stops.
Coach Shawn Nadelen said the Tigers (0-1) dug themselves too deep a hole in the first half.
“I would have liked to have seen the playmaking from the second half transpire throughout the course of the game,” he said. “That was much more of who we are as a team. Obviously, we didn’t come out that way, and Hopkins took advantage of it. Credit to them with exploiting our mishaps and [us] not valuing the ball as much as we should have. Obviously, they’re a high-powered offense, and they showed it by ringing up a lot of goals on us. That’s something we’re not accustomed to and we have to obviously fix.
“I felt like we kind of generated that for them at times, and a good team like that, especially a high-powered team that shoots the ball very well, is going to exploit that, and they did and obviously put us in a hole.”
NO. 19 JOHNS HOPKINS@NO. 4 GEORGETOWN
Sunday, 1 p.m.
Stream: Big East Digital Network/FloSports
MOUNT ST. MARY’S@TOWSON
Tuesday, 4 p.m.
Latest College Lacrosse
Stream: FloSports