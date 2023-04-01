No. 7 Johns Hopkins men’s lacrosse beats No. 9 Rutgers, 16-12, for 5th straight win; Blue Jays women stun No. 25 Scarlet Knights, 12-11

These are blissful times for Johns Hopkins men’s lacrosse.

After three consecutive seasons of performances unbefitting a program that had captured nine NCAA championships, the Blue Jays seem to have regained their touch. They collected their fifth straight victory after defeating No. 9 Rutgers, 16-12, on Saturday afternoon before an announced 2,563 at Homewood Field.

No. 7 Johns Hopkins improved to 9-3 overall (and 2-0 in the Big Ten) for its best start since 2018, when that squad also opened its first 12 games with a 9-3 mark. That also marked the last time the program enjoyed a trip to the NCAA Tournament.

The Blue Jays aren’t there yet, but this season has already been a more rewarding experience for some players.

“I think we’re all very grateful, especially the seniors,” said senior attackman Jacob Angelus, who amassed two goals and three assists Saturday. “We’ve been through a lot, but we’ve kept a level head through all these years. This is a very special season and a very special team. Today is senior day, but it wasn’t about us. It’s about this whole team every week. Honoring the seniors is nice, but all we want to do is play for each other and win.”

In addition to Angelus, the offense earned a combined six goals and one assist from the second midfield of juniors Casey McDermott and Ryan Evans and freshman Brooks English and two goals from junior short-stick defensive midfielder Brett Martin, whose second tally occurred on a long-range missile just a few steps behind the midfield line with 56 seconds left in regulation.

After Johns Hopkins sprinted to a 7-3 lead with 2:39 left in the first quarter, the Scarlet Knights outscored the Blue Jays 7-1 over a 22:38 stretch spanning the first three periods to assume a 10-8 advantage with 9:52 left in the third. But Johns Hopkins closed the final 17:12 with a 5-1 burst that included the game’s last three goals in a 4:07 stretch.

On the defensive side, senior goalkeeper Tim Marcille made a game-high 14 saves, and junior defenseman Scott Smith limited Rutgers senior attackman Ross Scott to one goal on five shots and two turnovers. Scott, who scored the game’s first goal just 15 seconds into the first quarter, entered the game averaging 2.4 goals and 3.2 points.

“That was a mistake by me, and they all came up to me and they were like, ‘It’s all good. Let’s get the next one,’” said Smith, who finished with two ground balls, one caused turnover and one goal in the first quarter. “That’s just the chemistry and camaraderie we have on this defense.”

Junior midfielder Shane Knoblauch led the Scarlet Knights — who have dropped three of their past four games — with three goals and two assists, and senior midfielder Justin Kim added three goals and one assist in his first career start on his birthday. Coach Brian Brecht credited Johns Hopkins with taking advantage of Rutgers’ “little miscues.”

“They’re a good team, they have a lot of depth, they were staying true to who they were,” he said. “We had some moments where we fell asleep at the switch a little bit and missed some opportunities that in a big game you can’t miss and you have to seize.”

No. 7 Johns Hopkins at No. 11 Penn State

Saturday, 7 p.m.

TV: Big Ten Network

Women: Johns Hopkins 12, No. 25 Rutgers 11

Momentum can be fickle. Just ask the Blue Jays.

Johns Hopkins scored the game’s last seven goals, including all six in the fourth quarter, to rally from an 11-5 deficit with 3:57 left in the third to upset the Scarlet Knights.

After getting outscored by a combined 10-0 in the fourth quarter in back-to-back losses to No. 2 Northwestern and No. 6 Stony Brook, the Blue Jays (5-6, 2-1 Big Ten) overcame their first five-goal hole since March 7, 2021, when that squad turned a 6-1 deficit into a 10-9 win against Ohio State.

“Sometimes all it takes is a spark,” coach Tim McCormack said. “I think we got aggressive. We’ve been a little passive, and that’s kind of been consistent. You saw in the last game we played, there was a lot of passing and not much action. We got our noses dirty at the times we needed to and took advantage of our opportunities.”

Seven players recorded at least one point with sophomore midfielder Ashley Mackin coming off the bench to produce four points on two goals and two assists, including two goals and one assist in the second half. Johns Hopkins outshot Rutgers, 20-3, and controlled 7 of 11 draws in the last two quarters.

“We trusted that each girl could get it done and that it didn’t have to be the same girl every single time,” she said of the offense’s diversified effort. “We knew we could vary it up and that we could be successful.”

While Johns Hopkins capitalized on the offensive end, the defense locked down on Rutgers (4-6, 0-4), which did not score a goal in the final 18:57. McCormack credited assistant coach Dorrien Van Dyke with drawing up a plan to extend the defenders and force the Scarlet Knights to play faster than they might have liked.

“I think we were on our heels a little bit in the first half,” said senior defender Haleigh Moore (Westminster), who compiled a game-high five caused turnovers and picked up two ground balls. “We started off extending low making sure that me and [sophomore defender] Paris Colgain were able to put pressure on the ball behind the cage because that’s where they were getting the feeds off. And then once we extended up top, we were able to dominate.”

Senior midfielder Cassidy Spilis paced Rutgers with four goals, and graduate student attacker Marin Hartshorn chipped in two goals and two assists. But coach Melissa Lehman, whose team dropped its third game in a row, pointed out that the team committed 11 turnovers in the second half, including five in the fourth quarter.

“We were playing a lot of defense, and we just kept turning the ball over in transition,” she said. “When you don’t have the ball on attack, you’re playing too much defense, and that can be overwhelming.”

Johns Hopkins at No. 10 Maryland

Wednesday, 5 p.m.

TV: ESPNU