No. 22 Johns Hopkins women’s lacrosse rallies again to upset No. 14 Penn State, 16-12

The Johns Hopkins women’s lacrosse team likes to employ a motivational tactic in which it envisions beginning games trailing by five goals.

Lately, that strategy has been almost a self-fulfilling prophecy. In four of their past five games, the Blue Jays have found themselves mired in significant deficits.

Facing a 4-1 hole more than midway through the first quarter of a Saturday afternoon matinee against No. 14 Penn State, No. 22 Johns Hopkins outscored the Nittany Lions, 10-2, in the rest of the first half to cruise to a 16-12 win before an announced 350 at Homewood Field.

The victory was the Blue Jays’ third in a row and fourth in the past five games and helped them improve to 8-7 overall and 4-2 in the Big Ten. Just as importantly, they sit above .500 and remain eligible for consideration for the NCAA Tournament.

Such an outcome appeared in jeopardy after the Nittany Lions scored four unanswered goals in a 4:45 span to assume a 4-1 lead with 5:58 left in the first quarter. But by leaning on a perseverance that Johns Hopkins used to turn a six-goal deficit in the third quarter into a 12-11 win against Rutgers on April 1 and three-goal hole in the fourth period into a 13-12 overtime victory over Towson on Tuesday, the team went on its own 4-0 run in a 3:46 stretch of the opening frame and then another 4-0 burst in a 4:38 span of the second to take command of the game.

Junior goalkeeper Maggie Tydings acknowledged that the team’s motivational ploy might need some tweaking.

“It doesn’t always translate, but I think we show a lot of resilience and are able to come back from those tough spots,” she said. “I think it just takes a lot of trust in each other, and that’s what we’re all about. So when we get into those holes, we know we can pull ourselves out.”

Initially stymied by Penn State sophomore goalie Ashley Bowan, who stopped seven shots to key her team’s initial spurt, the Blue Jays leaned on junior midfielder Abbey Hurlbrink’s career-high five goals and freshman midfielder Ava Angello’s and senior midfielder Bailey Cheetham’s hat tricks to find their rhythm as the offense took a season-best 50 shots. Hurlbrink, a Towson resident and Bryn Mawr graduate who added an assist, said patience was key for her and her teammates against Bowan, who finished with 19 saves.

“I think we were having a little bit of a mental block and giving the goalie some shots to stop,” she said. “Credit to her, but we just took that extra time to fake-and-finish. We also just talked about moving the ball a little better and not always taking the first opportunity and maybe taking a better look down in the shot clock.”

Hurlbrink also controlled a career-high eight draws, and sophomore midfielder Annie Marshall, a Timonium resident and Notre Dame Prep graduate, collected a game-best nine draw controls to help Johns Hopkins overwhelm the Nittany Lions, 22-10, in that department.

“We were great on the draw controls,” coach Tim McCormack said. “Abbey was tremendous, and Annie as the taker was placing it where we wanted. And then the supporting cast of [junior midfielder] Jordan Carr and [freshman defender] Hannah Johnson were awesome.”

After surrendering five goals in the first quarter, the Blue Jays’ defense gave up only three in the second and third periods. Tydings turned back seven shots in the final three quarters to total 10 saves, and she credited the coaching staff with making adjustments in the defensive game plan.

“We thought they were going to come out with a more dodge-focused attack,” she said. “We started to play more of a lower-pressure [defense]. We were out in a higher-pressure defense, and we reeled that in a little bit so that we were able to be more technically sound.”

Johns Hopkins’ progress to this stage follows an uneven start when it opened the season with a 3-4 mark through the nonconference portion of its schedule. Since then, the team has responded positively under the direction of McCormack, a former Massachusetts goalkeeper and two-time Pac-12 Coach of the Year who was hired June 7 to succeed Janine Tucker after a 313-180 record — including a 245-164 mark at the Division I level — in 29 years at the helm.

Johns Hopkins dropped a heartbreaking 13-12 decision to then-No. 10 Maryland on April 5 and then upended No. 13 Michigan, 14-7, on April 13.

The Blue Jays secured the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, which begins Saturday. They will host No. 6 seed Rutgers (7-7, 1-5) in a quarterfinal at Homewood Field at a time to be announced. They nipped the Scarlet Knights, 12-11, on April 1.

The No. 3 seed is Johns Hopkins’ highest since it joined the conference in 2017. The 2021 squad was also a No. 3 seed and defeated No. 6 seed Penn State, 11-9, in a quarterfinal before getting edged by No. 2 seed Maryland, 8-7, in a semifinal.

Hurlbrink and Tydings said the players were happy to put some shine on McCormack’s debut.

“I think the coaching staff has come in and instilled so much confidence in our crew,” Hurlbrink said. “I think we picked up right where we left off, and Tim’s just been a great mentor for all of us.”

When informed of his players’ comments, McCormack seemed touched.

“It means everything,” he said. “It’s a long time to get to this point, and we put in a lot together. There were a lot of hours, but also a lot of fun, and at the end of the day, that all accumulates. And it’s the same from me to them. You only get four years to do this in that jersey. So every day that we have together is a blessing.”

The Nittany Lions got five points on two goals and three assists from senior attack Kara Nealon, but could not build off of a 12-7 shocker of the Terps on April 13 and lost for the third time in their past five games. Still, Penn State (11-5, 3-3) collected the No. 5 seed in the Big Ten Tournament one season after going winless in the conference and missing the postseason entirely.

The Nittany Lions will travel to No. 4 seed Michigan (10-6, 3-3) for a quarterfinal date.

