Johns Hopkins men’s lacrosse wastes chances in 12-9 loss to Notre Dame in NCAA Tournament quarterfinal

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Notre Dame players celebrate as Hopkins' Johnathan Psehko (#51) goes back to his teammates after 12-9 defeat in NCAA men's lacrosse quarterfinals at Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

The Final Four in men’s lacrosse will be fairly chalky.

That became apparent Sunday afternoon when No. 6 seed Johns Hopkins — the last beacon of hope for underdogs alike — couldn’t pull off the upset and fell to No. 3 seed Notre Dame, 12-9, in an NCAA Tournament quarterfinal at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

Advertisement

A pair of three-goals, one-assist outings from sophomore attackman Chris Kavanagh and graduate student midfielder Jack Simmons, a Lutherville resident and McDonogh graduate, and a three-goal effort from senior attackman Jake Taylor sent the Fighting Irish (12-2) to the Final Four at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia for the first time since 2015 and ended a streak of four consecutive losses in the quarterfinal round.

Advertisement

The trip is even more rewarding considering Notre Dame was controversially left out of last year’s tournament — an omission that several current players refused to let go of.

“It was really hard last year for us not making the tournament,” senior goalkeeper Liam Entenmann said. “I think the guys that were returning to the team set out right then and there that our goal is to win the national championship next year.”

The semifinals will feature four of the top five seeds in the postseason with No. 1 seed Duke (15-2) facing No. 5 seed Penn State (11-4) on Saturday at noon and No. 2 seed Virginia (13-3) meeting Notre Dame at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Johns Hopkins goalkeeper Tim Marcille, second from left, reacts after Notre Dame scores in the third quarter of an NCAA Tournament quarterfinal Sunday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Four players scored two goals each for Blue Jays (12-6), including junior attackman Russell Melendez, a Severna Park resident and Archbishop Spalding graduate. But they were denied their first appearance in the Final Four since 2015.

The consolation is that they collected their most wins since the 2018 squad finished 12-5 and have built a foundation in coach Peter Milliman’s third year at the helm, but that hardly seemed particularly relevant in light of the loss.

“Some things did not go our way,” Milliman said. “Had some ups and downs throughout the year and had some ups and downs today, but the guys never stopped fighting and never stopped working for each other.”

After scoring a program record-tying 22 goals on 53 shots in a rout of Bryant in the first round last Sunday, Johns Hopkins’ offense found out the Fighting Irish were far less generous. The unit was limited to 31 shots, including only five in the second quarter and 12 in the first half.

Advertisement

“I think they have some big, strong athletes and solid defenders,” said graduate student attackman Garrett Degnon, who scored twice. “We didn’t do a good job taking care of the ball and tried to do too much and strayed away from our game plan, and that’s where we struggled.”

And the Blue Jays had their fair share of opportunities. A faceoff unit of primarily senior faceoff specialist Matt Narewski, graduate student defenseman Alex Mazzone and graduate student short-stick defensive midfielder Jack Hawley helped them win 16 of 24 for the game, including 14 of 20 credited to Narewski, and 11 of 13 in the first half.

Notre Dame players celebrate behind Johns Hopkins' Johnathan Psehko (51) after a 12-9 win in an NCAA Tournament quarterfinal Sunday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

But Johns Hopkins committed nine of its 14 turnovers in the first two quarters (including four caused by Notre Dame) to negate that advantage.

Trailing 7-4 at halftime, the Blue Jays closed the gap to one with eight minutes left in the third quarter on goals from Melendez and freshman midfielder Matt Collison.

But the Fighting Irish responded with a 4-0 run over a 10:58 stretch spanning the last two periods to assume an 11-6 advantage with 11:29 left. Even three of the next four goals in the final quarter weren’t enough to kickstart a comeback attempt for Johns Hopkins.

The Blue Jays scored the game’s first goal on a play in which an offensive player did not touch the ball. Senior goalkeeper Tim Marcille made a kick save on senior attackman Jake Taylor that bounded toward the midfield line. Junior short-stick defensive midfielder Jakson Raposo scooped up the loose ball, carried it into the offensive zone and centered it to sophomore long-stick midfielder Nick Kaufman in front of the net to give them an early 1-0 lead.

Advertisement

The Fighting Irish tied the score on a goal from Simmons and then took the lead soon after on an extra-man goal by Chris Kavanagh created when Johns Hopkins junior defenseman Scott Smith was penalized for slashing.

Notre Dame's Jack Simmons, left, shoots past Johns Hopkins' Patrick Deans and goalkeeper Tim Marcille, right, in the second quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

The Blue Jays tied the score at 2, 3 and 4, but couldn’t regain the advantage. Instead, after Melendez tied the score at 4 early in the second quarter, Notre Dame scored three straight goals in a 7:23 span.

Simmons bookended the burst with an assist on Kavanagh’s goal with 9:12 left and converted a feed from senior attackman Pat Kavanagh with 1:49 remaining. The Fighting Irish enjoyed a 7-4 lead at halftime.

Pat Kavanagh, who entered the game leading the nation in assists per game (3.8) and ranking second in points per game (5.5), was held scoreless on one shot and had one assist against Johns Hopkins junior defenseman Scott Smith. But Simmons was the sixth player to lead Notre Dame in points in a game this spring.

“That says a lot,” coach Kevin Corrigan said. “We’re taking what they’re giving. We’re not necessarily kind of a one-trick pony where you take Pat Kavanagh out of the mix and we fall apart. We’ve got a lot of different guys who can and are willing and prepared to make the plays.”

The attendance — 13,354 — was the largest at a quarterfinal game since 2014 when 13,519 watched a game at Hofstra. It was also the sixth biggest since the NCAA Tournament went to a format of using two predetermined sites for the quarterfinal round in 1996, and Navy has now hosted three of the six and five of the 10 largest quarterfinals.

Advertisement

NCAA Tournament semifinals

Notre Dame vs. Virginia

At Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Saturday, noon

TV: ESPN2