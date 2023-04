Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 12 Ohio State at Hopkins mens lacrosse. Hopkins players are congratulated by supporters after their 17-8 win. Left to right: Cody Ince, Tripp Didden Johnathan Peshko. April 15, 2023 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Browse photos of the men's lacrosse game between Johns Hopkins and Ohio State on Saturday, April 15, at Homewood Field.