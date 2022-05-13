Johns Hopkins women’s lacrosse coach Janine Tucker’s 29-year run ends in 17-12 loss to Duke in NCAA Tournament

COLLEGE PARK — Janine Tucker’s run heading the Johns Hopkins women’s lacrosse program has come to an end.

Tucker, who announced Aug. 27 her retirement as head coach of the Blue Jays at the conclusion of her 29th year, took part in her final game Friday afternoon as Johns Hopkins fell to Duke, 17-12, in an NCAA Tournament first-round game at the Field Hockey & Lacrosse Complex.

Advertisement

The Blue Jays (10-9) were hoping to extend their coach’s farewell tour for at least another game, but instead lost in the postseason’s opening round for the fourth season in a row.

After the game, Tucker told Duke players “You played an awesome game” during the traditional postgame high-five line. She was hugged by several Duke players and twice by coach Kerstin Kimel. During a team huddle, Tucker expressed her pride and appreciation for her players, some of whom wept as she spoke.

Advertisement

Loyola Maryland women’s lacrosse cruises past Mount St. Mary’s, 17-5, in first round of NCAA Tournament https://t.co/wr3ulb7uIQ — Baltimore Sun Sports (@BaltSunSports) May 13, 2022

Sophomore midfielder Abbey Hurlbrink, a Towson resident and Bryn Mawr graduate, and junior midfielder Madison McPherson, a Baltimore resident, paced the Johns Hopkins offense with three goals each, and graduate student midfielder Shelby Harrison, a St. Mary’s graduate, compiled three points on two goals and one assist.

Sophomore defender Cameron Levine, a Pikesville resident and Roland Park graduate, caused a game-high three turnovers and scooped up three ground balls. Senior goalkeeper Kaitlyn Pham replaced graduate student Kathleen Garvey at the start of the second half and made three saves while allowing only four goals.

The Blue Devils (16-3) won their 13th consecutive first-round game and advanced to meet No. 2 seed Maryland (17-1) in Sunday’s second round at 2:30 p.m. at the Field Hockey & Lacrosse Complex.

As inspired as the Blue Jays were to continue their coach’s career, they could not withstand a Duke opponent that scored four goals in the game’s first 5:54. Graduate student midfielder Abby Landry had a hand in her team’s first three scores with two assists and then a goal.

Johns Hopkins did mount a comeback, embarking on a 4-2 spurt that narrowed the deficit to 7-5 with 11:52 left in the second quarter – the slimmest margin since the score was 2-0 with 12:38 remaining in the first. The run was capped by goals from Barker and Hurlbrink within a 10-second stretch.

But the Blue Devils answered with three consecutive goals over a 5:40 span to push the lead back up to five at 10-5 with 4:23 left in the second quarter. When Barker scored her second goal of the game with 3:09 remaining, that was the Blue Jays’ first goal in 8:43.

After two-minute penalties were assessed to Johns Hopkins junior midfielder Bailey Cheetham (slashing at the 2:05 mark) and junior defender and Westminster resident and graduate Haleigh Moore (cross checking at 1:20), Duke scored three goals in the final 25.7 seconds of the first half.

Senior attack Maddie Jenner, an Annapolis resident and McDonogh graduate, converted a pass from senior attacker Eva Greco with 25.7 seconds left. Junior midfielder Olivia Carner corralled the ensuing draw and scored with 13.3 seconds remaining. And then Jenner canned a feed from sophomore midfielder Katie Keller with seven-tenths of a seconds left.

Advertisement

Keller led all players with a game-high six points on three goals and three assists. Two more Duke players in sophomore attacker Katie DeSimone and Carner notched hat tricks with four goals each.

Landry and graduate student midfielder Catriona Barry each finished with four points on one goal and three assists each. Senior goalkeeper Sophia LeRose turned aside a game-high 17 shots, while Jenner controlled 10 draws.

This story will be updated.

NCAA Tournament second round

DUKE@MARYLAND

Sunday, 2:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Stream: ESPN+