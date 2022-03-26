No. 3 Maryland women’s lacrosse can’t overcome offensive woes, No. 15 James Madison defense in 13-8 upset loss

James Madison vs Maryland Womens Lacrosse Maryland midfielder Grace Griffin (22) is introduced and honored before an NCAA women's lacrosse match between Maryland and James Madison. (Daniel Kucin for Baltimore Sun/Baltimore Sun)

COLLEGE PARK — Add Maryland women’s lacrosse to the growing list of ranked opponents to fall to James Madison.

The No. 15 Dukes broke a 6-6 tie at halftime with four consecutive goals and outscored the No. 3 Terps 7-2 in the second half en route to a 13-8 victory Saturday afternoon before a wind-swept 1,003 at the Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex.

Redshirt sophomore attacker Isabella Peterson, a Sparks resident and Hereford graduate, secured game highs in both goals (five) and points (six) to power James Madison to its third straight win. Those victories have come at the expense of No. 19 Richmond on March 16, then-No. 14 Virginia and now Maryland.

“We had a lot of momentum coming into this game with Top 20 wins,” said Peterson, who has scored at least three goals in each of her last three starts and 14 goals over that same stretch. “I think we really came together and took it one play at a time, which was our game plan.”

Junior attacker Libby May, another Sparks resident and Hereford graduate, paced the Terps (8-1) with three goals and one assist. But they stumbled in their third game in eight days and fell from the ranks of the undefeated.

“We know that we’re a great team. So it was a little surprising,” May said of the outcome. “I think the more surprising thing is that it was uncharacteristic of us to not really focus on the little things as much as we didn’t tonight. But looking forward to next week, we know that we’re not going to let this happen again because if we focus on the little things, the outcome will take care of itself.”

Graduate student defender Torie Barretta remained defiant that the setback would not define Maryland.

“It’s not the end of the world,” she said. “We lost. We don’t want to do that obviously, but it’s motivation now. We have one, but we don’t want to have this feeling again. So we’ll come back stronger.”

Maryland attacker Hannah Leubecker (40) looks for an opening during a game against James Madison on Saturday in College Park. Leubecker scored three goals, but went 0-for-4 on free-position shots. (Daniel Kucin for Baltimore Sun/Baltimore Sun)

Despite matching or besting the Dukes in many statistical categories, the Terps lagged in a few critical areas. Perhaps the biggest factor was a 1-for-8 performance on free-position shots, including an 0-for-4 showing from junior attacker Hannah Leubecker (three goals) and an 0-for-2 outing from sophomore midfielder Shannon Smith.

When graduate student attacker Aurora Cordingley converted her first and only free-position opportunity with 10:12 left in the fourth quarter, it was Maryland’s first in seven attempts.

“I think we saw that 8-meters can be the determining factor in a game,” coach Cathy Reese said. “We didn’t shoot well from it, and James Madison did a great job of defending it. That’s something that I know I’ve talked a lot about this year. It needs to be an area that we get better in because they’re kind of just like free throws. When you’re put on the line, you’ve got to make it count, and that’s something we need to get better at.”

The Dukes also employed a zone defense to contain Cordingley and give redshirt senior goalkeeper Molly Dougherty shots she could stop. Cordingley, a Johns Hopkins transfer who entered the game leading the country in points per game at 7.1, was limited to three points on one goal and two assists by a rotation of redshirt junior defenders Rachel Matey and Mairead Durkin that alternated between the zone and faceguarding, and Dougherty made a game-high 10 saves.

“We ran in and out of some faceguards with her to disrupt the flow,” said James Madison coach Shelley Klaes, who pointed out that the defense had given up two goals and two assists to Cordingley in last spring’s 9-6 win in the NCAA tournament first round when Cordingley was a member of Johns Hopkins. “We had confidence coming out of the Hopkins game last year. We did a great job on her last year. So our team was hungry to play her again.”

Defensively, the Terps stuck to their roots of doubling the ball carrier to induce turnovers and poor decisions. But when they paid that attention to Peterson, who entered the game leading the Dukes in goals (30) and points (36), she quickly distributed the ball to her teammates who found second and third options to exploit the interior of Maryland’s defense.

“I never really let a double team scare me,” Peterson said. “I think once you get scared, that’s when you get frantic and lose the ball. So I wanted to stay composed and move the ball to the backside.”

James Madison, which began the season knowing that it was not eligible for the Colonial Athletic Association tournament championship and could only qualify for the NCAA postseason by earning an at-large berth, has already experienced a roller-coaster season.

Since a 0-2 start that included a shocking 10-9 loss to unranked Virginia Tech on Feb. 16, the Dukes ran off three consecutive wins, two straight losses, and now three victories in a row. Klaes said the back-to-back setbacks to Penn State and Rutgers on March 9 and 13, respectively, “stripped our ego.”

“I think we were so tight with the situation in the conference this year, and the pressure to get an at-large bid hurt us in the early season,” she said. “I think when we had those two losses, we were able to say, ‘Look, forget about May. We need you to play in March.’ We went after UVA and Maryland like they were the Final Four and the national championship because we told them there were no guarantees they had the opportunity to play in May.”