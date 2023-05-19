Nothing was going to stop Perry Hall grad Jade O’Connor from playing lacrosse. Not even a missing bone in her arm.

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Jade O’Connor had watched older sisters Taylor and Sierra play Division I lacrosse at Towson and Long Island University Brooklyn, respectively. She was determined to follow the same path.

“Anytime I saw them doing something, I had to show everybody I could do it, too,” the Kingsville resident and Perry Hall graduate said. “That was the top of where I could go. … I grew up going to local college games, and I just was always like, ‘That’ll be me one day.’”

O’Connor made good on her pledge, spending three years at Longwood before graduating early with a bachelor’s in psychology. But it was her next stop at Springfield, a Division III program in Massachusetts, where she forged a legacy.

This past spring, O’Connor set the school’s single-season record for goals with 67, eclipsing the previous mark of 64 established by Shelby Corsano in 2018. She also led the Pride (11-8) in points with 78 despite sitting out one game because of a back injury.

Kristen Mullady, who coached O’Connor last season before stepping down to work as a teacher and raise a young daughter, said she was not surprised by O’Connor’s accomplishment.

“She’s a gamer,” she said. “In every second of the game, she gets better in some sort of way.”

Jade O’Connor, left, and former Springfield College women's lacrosse coach Kristen Mullady pose for a photo. O'Connor, a Kingsville resident and Perry Hall graduate, set a single-season record for goals at the Division III program this spring despite being born without an ulna bone in her left forearm. (Courtesy of Shawne O'Connor)

Resilience has been a trademark of O’Connor’s since she was born nearly 23 years ago without the ulna bone in her left forearm.

Shawne O’Connor, a former basketball and lacrosse player at UMBC who is a member of the university’s Athletic Hall of Fame, had no complications when she was pregnant with her first two daughters. But after an ultrasound in 2000 took an unusually long time, she was sent to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore where she was informed of the missing bone in her third baby’s arm.

“Of course you think the worst,” Shawne O’Connor recalled. “You’re like, ‘Oh my God, what’s happening?’ We got there, and they were like, ‘Well, we can definitely see that she’s missing a bone in her arm. But her heart looks good, her lungs look good.’ I said, ‘OK, we’ll see how it goes.’”

Eleven months after birth, Jade underwent her first operation where pins were inserted into her arm to encourage growth. “But that wasn’t doing anything,” Shawne said.

When Jade was seven, the family went to the International Center for Limb Lengthening at Sinai Hospital of Baltimore. Her second operation involved the insertion of more pins and the installment of a fixator with a goal of adding 2 1/2 inches to her left arm.

“We got 1 1/4 inches,” Shawne said, adding that her daughter was in pain for the six months she wore the fixator. “It did straighten out a little bit. Would I do it again? No, but at the time you’re trying to make your kid like the others.”

Without the ulna bone, Jade lacks the strength and flexibility in her left wrist to move her hand up and down. At an early age, she learned to use primarily her right hand and arm to lift and carry objects.

O’Connor adapted in other ways. While many children crawled on the palms of their hands, she maneuvered on her knuckles. Instead of catching a basketball with both hands, she learned to direct the ball with her right hand into an immediate dribble.

“I was so used to living with it and knowing what I could and couldn’t do,” she said. “I knew what was going to happen. So it’s not like I got too discouraged or anything like that.”

Shawne O'Connor, second from right, poses for a photo with her daughters Taylor, left, Jade, second from left, and Sierra, right. Shawne O’Connor, a former basketball and lacrosse player at UMBC who is a member of the university’s Athletic Hall of Fame, had no complications when she was pregnant with her first two daughters. But after an ultrasound in 2000 took an unusually long time, she was sent to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore where she was informed of the missing bone in Jade's arm. (Courtesy of Shawne O'Connor)

In her freshman year at high school, doctors suggested to O’Connor and her mother that she could undergo a third procedure on her arm. Their answer was an emphatic no.

“If I had gotten a little more mobility or strength in my left arm, it would have been worth it,” she said. “But they said, ‘It would make you look more normal,’ and I said, ‘I don’t really need that now. I’m good.’”

Playing lacrosse meant O’Connor had to develop her left hand. Without the proper bend in her left wrist to cradle the ball or shoot or pass it in the direction she wanted, O’Connor learned to use her right hand on the butt end of her stick to cradle and direct the ball. When she got to high school, she began wearing a black wrist brace with a metal insert along the interior of her arm, wrist and palm to further stabilize and strengthen her hand.

In three years at Longwood, O’Connor compiled 17 goals and eight assists. After graduating in 2021, she sought a master’s in sports psychology and a chance to use her last two years of eligibility. She applied to but was turned down by Boston University and chose not to accept an offer from Florida State before settling on Springfield.

In her first season with the Pride, O’Connor amassed 42 goals and 10 assists. And then this past spring, she exploded to finish ranked 58th in the nation at 3.7 goals per game.

Mullady acknowledged she was unaware of O’Connor’s missing ulna bone until the player informed her at the start of the 2022 season.

“I noticed no difference in any skill set that she did on the field — using her left and right hands, taking the draw, her strength,” she said. “She adapted, and there was no difference in play. She’s an amazing human being.”

O’Connor acknowledged she has wondered what she might have achieved if she had both bones in her left forearm. But those thoughts are fleeting.

“Sure, I could still think about that, but it didn’t matter because I still pushed through,” she said. “I did everything I wanted and [was even] better than some people. So it’s one of those things that didn’t stop me from doing what I wanted to do, and that does make it meaningful. And within that record of 67 goals, I probably had at least 20 with my left hand. If my high school self looked at me, I wouldn’t have believed it.”