Hereford graduate Isabella Peterson enjoyed Tewaaraton Award-worthy season for James Madison women’s lacrosse

After Isabella Peterson scored her fourth goal in the James Madison women’s lacrosse team’s NCAA Tournament second-round game against Maryland on May 14, teammate Tai Jankowski witnessed something she hadn’t seen before: tears in Peterson’s eyes.

Jankowski, a senior attacker, initially thought Peterson, a redshirt junior attacker, was in pain after absorbing a stick to the head. Then she realized that the foul wasn’t the source.

“I think that moment showed me just how much she truly cares about the team,” Jankowski said. “She will completely sacrifice her body and just do anything. She’ll win the draw, get the ground ball, score the goal. I think she completely exemplifies why she is an amazing player.”

Peterson ultimately delivered the final pang of pain to the Terps. The Sparks resident and Hereford graduate scored seven goals on eight shots and added two assists to ignite the Dukes’ comeback from a 14-10 deficit in the final seven minutes of regulation to complete a 15-14 win.

In that five-goal rally, Peterson scored two goals and assisted on another. It would be No. 7 seed James Madison’s last victory of the tournament, however, as the Dukes fell, 13-7, to No. 2 seed and host Syracuse in the quarterfinals on May 18.

Peterson confirmed that her tears were borne of joy.

James Madison's Isabella Peterson (17) celebrates with Maddie Epke after scoring a goal against Maryland in an NCAA Tournament game in Harrisonburg, Virginia, on May 14. The Sparks resident and Hereford graduate is one of five finalists for the Tewaaraton Award. (Daniel Lin/AP)

“I think at that moment, there were so many emotions going through me,” she said. “I was giving it everything that I had, and I knew my teammates were doing that, too, at that point. When the goal went in, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is crazy. We’re coming back right now.’”

This season was one to remember for Peterson. She finished second among all Division I players in goals (91) and points (114), third in goals per game (4.1), and fifth in free-position goals (22).

Peterson has already set the program’s single-season record in goals and points both established by Gail Decker in 2004. She also owns all-time records in goals with 223 and points with 275 with another year of eligibility.

Earlier this month, Peterson joined midfielders Lisa Staedt in 2003 and Gail Decker in 2004 and attacker Kristen Gaudian in 2018 as Dukes players named finalists for the Tewaaraton Award, college lacrosse’s equivalent of the Heisman Trophy. The winner of the Tewaaraton will be announced on Thursday in Washington.

“It’s not a surprise for us, people within JMU because we know what she can do,” said Klaes, a Glen Arm native and Loch Raven graduate. “I think it’s an honor that outsiders looking in can also see. But I think her play speaks for itself. She has been one of the most consistent players all year long, and she’s doing it at the end of the season, not just the beginning of the season. And she’s coming up with dominating numbers against quality opponents.”

Peterson said becoming a first-team All American was an objective. Being one of five Tewaaraton finalists was unexpected.

“It’s something I imagined and I feel like I’ve dreamed of. But I feel like I’ve had a little bit of doubt in the beginning,” she said. “Of course I want to be a Tewaaraton Award finalist, but I also didn’t know if I could do that. I think a lot of people have believed in me, and along the way, my play has just added up and been good enough for me to be one of the finalists. I was so speechless at first when I found out, but after looking at the stats, I was like, ‘Wait, I deserve to be on this list with these big dogs.’”

James Madison attacker Isabella Peterson, left, scores a goal during a March 2022 game against Maryland. Peterson finished second among all Division I players in goals (91) and points (114), third in goals per game (4.1), and fifth in free-position goals (22) this season. (Daniel Kucin for Baltimore Sun/Baltimore Sun)

Just a couple hours before the NCAA Tournament game against Maryland, Klaes reminded Peterson that she took only two shots in James Madison’s 8-7 win against the Terps on March 1. Peterson countered by noting that she scored on both shots, but Klaes challenged her to be more opportunistic.

“My point was, ‘Are we really only going to get to the goal twice? Are we really only going to take two shots in this game?’” Klaes said. “She did remind me that she had two goals on two shots, and I said, ‘That’s great, but I think you’re better than that.’”

Peterson acknowledged that Klaes’ words motivated her.

“It brought me back to a conversation I had with my dad [Eric, a former offensive tackle for Towson football] when he said, ‘You just need to make sure that you’re shooting. You’re a really good shooter, but if you don’t take shots, you’re not going to score,’” she said. “I wasn’t taking more shots than I normally do in the Maryland game. I was just like, ‘Oh, my hands are free. So I’m going to shoot it.’ I wasn’t trying to force the ball or anything. It was just what I would normally do.”

Peterson’s explosive performances have encouraged opponents to use their top defenders against her, face-guard her, or mix up zone defenses against her. Jankowski said Peterson will continue to earn such attention as long as she is playing.

“I don’t think she can afford to get tired of that,” she said. “She is a player that will just take every game as it is, and at this level, you can’t take a break and you can’t complain. So I think she’s fully used to getting the best defender, but clearly that’s not a problem at all. She’s killing every single game.”

Peterson could use her extra year of eligibility with the Dukes next spring. Klaes said Peterson makes the team dangerous.

“I think she’s that player where in big games, you need players to make a play, and she has that hunger, that desire to get to the net that you can’t really teach,” she said. “So I would say that she is instrumental to JMU’s success right now.”