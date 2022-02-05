No. 19 Johns Hopkins men’s lacrosse opens season with 11-8 win over Jacksonville

No. 19 Johns Hopkins men’s lacrosse held visiting Jacksonville to two goals over the final 24 minutes and Jack Keough had a career-high five points to lead the Blue Jays to an 11-8 victory over the Dolphins in the season opener for both teams Saturday.
Keough had two goals and three assists and Connor DeSimone had three goals and an assist for Hopkins, which never trailed but had trouble putting Jacksonville away. The game was tied at 5 with 5:25 left in the first half. DeSimone scored back-to-back goals with two minutes left in the first half and 13:34 left in the third quarter for a 7-5 lead.
The Dolphins pulled to within 7-6 with 9:24 left in the third quarter, but Hopkins maintained a two-goal lead or better the rest of the way. Peter Milliman, in his second season as Hopkins coach after taking over for Dave Pietramala, earned the 70th win of his coaching career.
Tyler Dunn was 11-of-18 on faceoffs with eight ground balls for the Blue Jays, who held advantages in shots (45-32) and ground balls (35-32).
Max Waldbaum and Jacob Greiner combined for seven of Jacksonville’s eight goals.
Johns Hopkins is 13-2 in its past 15 season openers and 18-4 in its past 22. The Blue Jays are also just two wins shy of all-time victory number 1,000.
NO. 19 JOHNS HOPKINS@TOWSON
Friday, 6 p.m.