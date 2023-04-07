For Mount St. Mary’s men’s lacrosse’s Tom Gravante and Kevin Giblin, coaching sons is ‘really fulfilling’

When TJ Gravante reached recruiting age in the lacrosse world, his father Tom, the coach at Mount St. Mary’s, did not want him. In fact, the elder Gravante told defensive coordinator Kevin Giblin to remove the younger Gravante from the team’s recruiting plans.

But Giblin ignored his boss, quietly keeping tabs on TJ Gravante and communicating with him when the official recruiting period opened. Reunited with his son, a freshman attackman, in Emmitsburg this spring, Tom Gravante admitted that he is grateful that Giblin didn’t listen to him.

“I thought, ‘How am I going to see him play next year?’ based on where he goes because I didn’t think he was going to come. I thought I would have to figure something out,” Gravante said. “So I really have the opportunity in this situation to coach him up and watch him as his dad from the sideline, which is really special.”

It’s not the only father-son dynamic among the Mountaineers. Giblin’s own son, Cormac, is a senior attackman, and the elder Giblin taught algebra and coached Cormac and older brothers Liam and Colin at Georgetown Prep and Bishop O’Connell.

“While people went to the corporate world and the other industries of the world, I was lucky enough to be in the classroom with my kids and be on the athletic fields with my kids,” Kevin Giblin said. “So it’s been really fulfilling for me as a dad.”

Mount St. Mary's Tom Gravante, center, coaches his son, TJ (21), a freshman attackman, and others during a men's lacrosse game earlier this season. (Ryan Murray/Courtesy of Ryan Murray)

Lacrosse was almost a hereditary pursuit for Cormac Giblin and TJ Gravante. Kevin Giblin was a two-time captain at Washington College and helped the Shoremen reach the NCAA Division III Tournament final in 1984 and 1985. Tom Gravante helped lead Hobart to four consecutive Division III championships from 1985 to 1988 and owned tournament records for goals in a single game (seven) and a single tournament (17) for more than a decade.

“Consistency and discipline are the two things he really looks for in everything in life — whether it’s school or lacrosse or the weight room,” said TJ Gravante, whose initials stand for Thomas John. “On the field, he’s always telling me to stay disciplined and play consistently well. He says, ‘Strive for perfection, and if you fall short, you’ll be excellent.’ I think that message carries through everything he tells me in life.”

After his freshman year at Fairfield in 2018-19, Cormac Giblin said he knew he wanted to join his father at Mount St. Mary’s.

“He’s been my coach for my whole life, so I knew what it was like,” said Giblin, who is tied for second among the Mountaineers in points (20) and ranks third in goals (15). “And he pretty much told me, ‘I’m not going to be coaching you at all when you’re at Mount St. Mary’s. I’m going to make it awful. I’m going to tell the defense to beat the [expletive] out of you.’ That pretty much got me where I am now.”

Unlike the Giblin father-son dynamic, Tom Gravante coaches the same unit in which TJ has been a starter in all 11 games. Although the younger Gravante ranks fourth on the team in goals (10) and fifth in points (16), the elder Gravante said he has tried to avoid any signs of favoritism.

“I explained it to him when he was younger, ‘You’re always going to have judgemental people no matter what you do. So I have to hold you to a higher standard,’” Tom Gravante said. “And he understands, he expects that. Am I careful with compliments? Yes. But I’m careful with all the guys in some sense.”

TJ Gravante said he has no qualms with his father’s expectations.

“Sometimes in the moment, it can get a little frustrating, but at the end of the day, I expect it, and I know it’s coming,” he said. “Honestly, I would rather hear constructive criticism rather than be babied. I feel like it only makes me better.”

Mount St. Mary's defensive coordinator Kevin Giblin, third from left, celebrates senior day with his son, Cormac (42), a senior attackman, on April 1. Also pictured, from left: Coach Tom Gravante, Colin Giblin, Karen Giblin and Dempsey Giblin. (Courtesy of Mount St. Mary's Athletics/Courtesy of Mount St. Mary's Athletics)

Cormac Giblin said he hasn’t shared any wisdom with Gravante about dealing with his father’s standards because he said Gravante has been doing well on his own.

“I think he’s just picked up on the stuff that I do like toning out some of the things he says,” Giblin said. “I know having your dad as the coach can be tough, and usually I’ll tell him, ‘Just zone it out. It’s not personal. He’s just trying to make you a better player.’”

Although Kevin Giblin’s focus is usually on his defense, he’s still a father. In the third quarter of a nonconference game against Mercer on March 10, 2022, an opposing defender chopped at and fractured Cormac’s left forearm. It was a season-ending injury that stopped a promising campaign for the younger Giblin, who had compiled 12 goals and two assists in the first seven games, and heightened worry for the older Giblin.

“It was pretty gruesome,” Kevin Giblin recalled. “He didn’t just sprain an ankle. He had a plate put in his arm and 13 screws. And it happened in the middle of the third quarter. I had to coach the game, and meanwhile, I was concerned about his well-being and everything. So that part was hard.”

After opening the season with six losses in its first seven games, Mount St. Mary’s (5-6, 4-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) is riding a four-game winning streak and is tied with Manhattan (7-3, 4-1) for first place in the league. Capturing a regular-season or tournament championship for the first time since 2010 when that squad won the tournament crown would be especially meaningful for TJ Gravante.

“We’re really pushing for it,” he said. “It would be something special to bring the MAAC championship back here again.”

Cormac Giblin said there is a photograph of that 2010 team hanging in the team’s locker room.

“We always say, ‘Why can’t we replace that photo?’” he said. “Everyone’s like, ‘Why can’t this be our year?’ and it’s turning out pretty well right now. We still have a few more games to go, but if we can win out and do the same thing in the playoffs, it would be great to get a new photo in the locker room.”

