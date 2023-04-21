Australian roots bond Loyola Maryland women’s lacrosse star Georgia Latch and her coach, Jen Adams

The running joke between Loyola Maryland women’s lacrosse coach Jen Adams and sophomore attacker Georgia Latch is that Adams recruited her fellow Australian in part to improve an accent that was sounding increasingly American.

“Horrible,” Latch said of Adams’ Australian accent. “I remember I was talking to someone, and I said, ‘Her accent sounds horrible.’ But then everybody was like, ‘No, I still hear it.’ And I was like, ‘No.’”

Adams doesn’t dispute Latch’s evaluation.

“I brought Georgia in to keep my accent strong,” she quipped. “Without her, it was pretty bad. When I’m around her, I get to listen to her and go, ‘Oh yeah, that’s what it sounds like.’”

Jokes aside, the pairing has paid dividends for the Greyhounds. In her first season as the offense’s primary playmaker, Latch leads the team in assists with 35 and points with 69 and is 16th among all NCAA Division I players in assists per game at 2.3.

With Latch, Loyola ranks No. 11 nationally and owns a 13-2 overall record and a 6-0 mark in the Patriot League. Wednesday’s 21-5 rout of Bucknell was the team’s eighth victory in a row and put the program in the driver’s seat for its eighth consecutive regular-season title and the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage in the conference tournament.

Even at an early age, Georgia Latch, left, wanted to leave her hometown of Melbourne, Australia, and play lacrosse in the United States. She got her chance courtesy of another Australian, Loyola Maryland women's lacrosse coach Jen Adams, right. (Larry French)

The Greyhounds’ success might be surprising considering the graduation of Livy Rosenzweig, a five-time All-American and two-time Patriot League Attacker of the Year who established school and conference career records in assists and points. Fortunately for them, Latch — who ranked second on the team last spring in both assists (38) and points (76) — has evolved from sidekick to leader.

“I feel like last year, me and Livy, obviously, I can’t take credit for what she did, but last year, we had a really good year,” she said. “This year, it’s sort of shaping up to be the exact same — hopefully.”

Latch, who grew up in Melbourne, has been playing lacrosse since she was 8 years old. But she began her career playing with boys because she was able to be with her older brother Oscar.

Latch said she began to entertain playing lacrosse in the United States when local role models left Melbourne. Attackers Sarah Mollison played at Maryland from 2008 to 2011, Theo Kwas followed Mollison to the Terps from 2014 to 2017, and Rebecca Lane attended Saint Joseph’s from 2016 to 2019.

Alison Latch, Georgia’s mother, said she and her husband, Greg, were aware of their daughter’s ambition.

“We always knew that it was a high possibility that she would leave us, but we were happy for her and would never hold her back even though she is so far away,” Latch wrote in an email. “We had no concerns. Just thrilled that she would be living her dream.”

Adams said former Australians she had coached at Loyola, such as attacker Stacey Morlang and midfielder Marlee Paton, alerted her about Latch. Adams got a chance to coach Latch on the Under-19 Australian team for the World Cup in 2019 and eventually offered her a spot with the Greyhounds.

The prospect of leaving everything comfortable about home for a destination halfway around the world is daunting. But Adams sought to soothe Latch and her family by recalling her own experience when she left Adelaide, Australia, to play at Maryland from 1998 to 2001.

“In making that offer, I said, ‘I get it, and I’ll make sure we look after her,’” said Adams, who became a three-time National Attacker of the Year and is widely regarded as one of the sport’s best players.

Sophomore attacker Georgia Latch celebrates with Loyola Maryland women's lacrosse coach Jen Adams. Adams sought to soothe Latch and her family about traveling to the United States by recalling her own experience when she left Adelaide, Australia, to play at Maryland from 1998 to 2001. (Larry French)

Alison Latch said her daughter’s relationship with Adams eased her mind, adding that it “made it easier knowing that she would be with not just a coach that she knew but a fellow Aussie that knew her type of game.”

Georgia Latch said Adams’ support has been pivotal.

“Someone is in your corner and understands what you’re going through,” she said. “We’re both missing home at the same time. So there’s just that understanding there.”

Latch, who is majoring in psychology, said any trepidation has been eased by teammates and their parents who have embraced her by opening their homes to her for Thanksgiving and Easter. She also texts her parents and brothers Kyle and Oscar every day and FaceTimes them every other day for the chance to see the family’s two dogs, Teddy, a 5-year-old border collie, and Charlie, a 9-year-old golden retriever.

Adams said she is happy that her confidence in Latch’s lacrosse skills was not misplaced. But she acknowledged that she was asking Latch to immerse herself in two different cultures.

“Knowing that uncomfortable feeling and having one foot in and one foot out all the time, that is something that weighs on me as a coach, and I often feel that I put her in that position,” Adams said. “But at the same time, I do know that she wouldn’t trade the opportunity to have the best of these two worlds, and I think that’s what Georgia does. She makes the most of it.”

Alison Latch said the family has noticed a maturation in Georgia.

“She is still the same funny girl and loves to make people laugh,” Latch wrote. “I think she’s stronger, and her intelligence and growth have been incredible to watch.”

Latch usually returns home every summer and winter. But in a sign of her growth, Latch plans to remain in Baltimore this summer to “get a nice tan and enjoy the sun.”

Latch said she has no regrets about leaving home for Loyola. But she conceded that she has wondered what path she would have taken if she had remained in Melbourne.

“I did work at McDonald’s, so maybe I would still be working there,” she joked. “Who knows? I would have obviously kept playing lacrosse, but definitely not at the level I’m playing at now.”

