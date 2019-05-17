Digest (May 17): Brendan Sunday becomes latest Towson player to join MLL's Atlanta Blaze

For the second time this week, a former Towson University men's lacrosse player signed a professional contract with the Atlanta Blaze of Major League Lacrosse.

On Thursday afternoon, attackman Brendan Sunday signed the first contract of his pro career with the Blaze after the organization drafted him 13th overall in the 2019 MLL Collegiate Draft in March.

Sunday is the fourth Tiger to sign with the Blaze, joining classmate Alex Woodall (St. Mary’s High), who signed Wednesday, and former teammate Sid Ewell, who was selected by the Blaze in the dispersal draft in late April. After nine years out of the league, Brian Vetter is listed on the Blaze roster as an attackman as well. Additionally, another former Tiger works in the front office of the organization, with Spencer Ford serving as vice president for player personnel.

In 2019, Sunday had a breakout year as he was named Colonial Athletic Association Co-Offensive Player of the Year. Sunday scored a career-best 74 points, which ranks fourth all-time for a single season in Towson history. The 6-foot-5 attackman posted 49 goals and 25 assists. Five of Sunday's 2019 goals came from next-level teammate Woodall.

Sunday's 49 points this season led the CAA while ranking second in goals per game in the league. During the CAA tournament, Sunday had 11 points on six goals and five assists en route to CAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player honors. In the CAA semifinal, he scored three goals against third-seeded Delaware while handing out five assists, tying tournament assists and points (eight) records. Sunday's contributions helped the Tigers set a CAA tournament record with 34 goals.

The Atlanta Blaze open the 2019 season June 2 with a 4 p.m. game against the Denver Outlaws.

Women’s college track: Johns Hopkins senior Maya Hammonds was named the Centennial Conference Performer of the Year.

Men’s college track: Johns Hopkins freshman Justin Canedy earned both the Centennial Conference Rookie and Field Performer of the Year.

Baseball: Orioles great and Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. will hold a book signing at Camden Yards on Monday. Ripken will sign the first 250 copies of his new book, “Just Show Up,” beginning at 7 p.m. in Legends Park next to his commemorative statue. In “Just Show Up,” Ripken reflects on his life and career to offer lessons for the next generation to come. Fans can purchase the book at the Official Orioles Team Store on Eutaw Street or at the souvenir stand inside Gate F, near the signing location.

More baseball: The regular meeting of "Talkin' Baseball" will be held June 1 at 9 a.m. at Brighton Gardens, 7110 Minstrel Way, Columbia, Md., It will feature Cesar Brioso, who will discuss his book "Last Season in Havana: The Castro Revolution and the End of Baseball in Cuba." Call 410-992-1186 for information.

-- From Sun staff and news services