Former lacrosse stars Pat Spencer, Megan Taylor named semifinalists for nation’s top amateur athlete award

Former lacrosse stars Pat Spencer of Loyola Maryland and Megan Taylor of Maryland are among 35 semifinalists for the James E. Sullivan Award, an honor given yearly to the top amateur athlete in the United States.
Spencer, a Boys’ Latin graduate, became Loyola’s first recipient of the Tewaaraton Award, honoring the nation’s top college lacrosse player. He is the first player in Patriot League history to earn the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year honors all four years, was a four-time All-Patriot League first-team honoree and earned the league’s Rookie of the Year trophy in 2016.
This winter, he completed as a graduate transfer for the Northwestern men’s basketball team, averaging 10.6 points and a team-high 3.8 assists.
Taylor, a Glenelg graduate, capped off her college career in 2019 by winning her second national championship and became the first goalie ever, women or men, to win the Tewaaraton Award. She is now an assistant coach for Navy.
The award, given by the Amateur Athletic Union, has past recipients that include football’s Tim Tebow (2007) and Payton Manning (1997), swimming’s Michael Phelps (2003) and Missy Franklin (2012) and track and field’s Florence Griffith-Joyner (1988) and Carl Lewis (1981).
As part of the voting process for the award, fans can cast their ballot starting Monday at aausports.wyng.com. Voting will close Friday, March 13.
Men’s college basketball: Max Boursiquot scored 16 points in a balanced attack and, one week after closing the regular season with a three-point loss to Towson, Northeastern bounced the third-seeded Tigers from the Colonial Athletic Association men’s basketball tournament, 72-62, on Sunday night at the Entertainment and Sports Arena. Towson (19-13) was led by 21 points from Brian Fobbs, the only player to reach double figures. Dennis Tunstall and Nakye Sanders added nine points each. The Tigers’ second-leading scorer, Allen Betrand (14.0 points per game), scored only two on 1-for-7 shooting, 0-for-4 from behind the 3-point arc.
Women’s college basketball: Mount St. Mary’s sophomore Michaela Harrison and redshirt junior Kendall Bresee have been named to the All-Northeast Conference teams. Harrison earned a first-team selection, while Bresee got a third-team spot.
National Women’s Soccer League: The Washington Spirit have signed goalkeeper Devon Kerr on a two-year deal, with a club option for a third year. Kerr is the third keeper to be named to the Spirit’s roster as she joins rookie Katie Lund, who was signed Feb. 10, and 2019 NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year Aubrey Bledsoe.