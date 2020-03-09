Former lacrosse stars Pat Spencer, Megan Taylor named semifinalists for nation’s top amateur athlete award

Men’s college basketball: Max Boursiquot scored 16 points in a balanced attack and, one week after closing the regular season with a three-point loss to Towson, Northeastern bounced the third-seeded Tigers from the Colonial Athletic Association men’s basketball tournament, 72-62, on Sunday night at the Entertainment and Sports Arena. Towson (19-13) was led by 21 points from Brian Fobbs, the only player to reach double figures. Dennis Tunstall and Nakye Sanders added nine points each. The Tigers’ second-leading scorer, Allen Betrand (14.0 points per game), scored only two on 1-for-7 shooting, 0-for-4 from behind the 3-point arc.