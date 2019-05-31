Baltimore-area sports news: McDonogh grad Jackson Morrill named captain of Yale lacrosse team; Johns Hopkins wins College World Series opener

McDonogh grad Jackson Morrill, an All-American attackman who broke the school record for assists and points by a junior this spring, has been named captain of the 2020 Yale Team after a team vote.

Morrill led the No. 2 ranked Bulldogs this spring in assists (48) and points (94) as the team’s offensive MVP, while earning Inside Lacrosse Media All-America along with Warrior & New Balance All-America honors. His outstanding season included a school-record (for juniors) 10 points in a game against Harvard. Morrill ranked eighth in points and 11th in assists per game among Division I players.

His performance this spring helped Yale get back to the NCAA Championship Game for a second straight season, as he earned Inside Lacrosse Media All-America honors and a spot on the IL Warrior & New Balance All-America (third) team, while being named Yale’s recipient of the Walter T. Collins Award for best offensive player.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound former Under Armour All-American and Baltimore Sun Player of the Year is following in the footsteps of his famous lacrosse family, three of whom are U.S. Lacrosse Hall of Famers. His father, Mike, one of those in the Hall, won a pair of national titles while playing for Johns Hopkins. Jackson had one his sophomore year at Yale and lost to Virginia in the NCAA final this season.

College baseball: Senior Tim Kutcher delivered a two-out, game-winning double in the bottom of the 10th as Johns Hopkins rallied for three runs to stun Babson, 7-6, in the first game of the Division III College World Series on Friday night.

Minds in motion: Six Baltimore-area senior scholar-athletes were among 14 statewide honored at the Allstate Foundation/Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association's 12th annual Minds in Motion Scholarship Luncheon at M&T Bank Stadium on Thursday. Erika Anderson (Poly), Coleman Campbell (Southern-AA), Brooke Ciampaglio (North Harford), Martin Jauquet (Western Tech), Grant Kuehn (Towson) and Eliza Munns (Mount Hebron) were the area recipients. Each received scholarship awards of $1,000, provided by the Allstate Foundation. Also recognized on Thursday were Sydney Friedel (Calvert), Michaela Garvey (Urbana), Noah Jordan (J.M. Bennett), Sage Leone (Bohemia Manor), Nihar Majmudar (Northwest), Carla Rose (Eleanor Roosevelt), Isabelle Stepler (Brunswick) and Sienna Williams (Clarksburg).

To qualify, students must have at least a 3.25 unweighted GPA and play at least one interscholastic sport during their four years of high school.

-- Glenn Graham

Horse racing: Jockey Xavier Perez kicked off Laurel Park’s summer meet in style by riding longshot first-timer Guilty and heavily favored Quad Eights to victory, sweeping the two juvenile races on Friday’s Opening Day program.

J R Sanchez Racing Stable’s Guilty ($27) got the meet off to a rousing start with a 12-1 upset of the opener, the first of two divisions of a $33,000 waiver maiden claiming event for 2-year-olds, running five furlongs in 59.25 seconds over a fast main track.

An Arkansas-bred son of Guilt Trip trained by Rodolpho Sanchez-Salomon, Guilty settled in the clear in third as Malibu Moonstruck pressed Cold Sweat through a quarter-mile in 22.52 seconds. Perez gave Guilty his cue midway on the turn, collared the top two approaching the eighth pole, surged past and turned back a bid from 9-5 favorite Irishtown on the far outside to win by 1 ¼ lengths.

Varsity volleyball: Sarah Heary, who played volleyball at Duke, was named head coach at St. Mary’s High. She takes over for Rebekah Kruder, who led the team for the past four years.

Baseball: The regular meeting of "Talkin' Baseball" will be held June 1 at 9 a.m. at Brighton Gardens, 7110 Minstrel Way, Columbia, Md., It will feature Cesar Brioso, who will discuss his book "Last Season in Havana: The Castro Revolution and the End of Baseballl in Cuba." Call 410-992-1186 for information.

-- From Sun staff and news services