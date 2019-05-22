Digest (May 22): Terps tandem set for induction in National Lacrosse Hall of Fame

Maryland graduates Cathy Nelson Reese and Sarah Forbes were selected for induction into the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2019, the Hall of Fame announced Wednesday. Reese and Forbes will be officially inducted in a ceremony on Oct. 19, at The Grand Lodge in Hunt Valley.

Reese and Forbes were teammates at Maryland, playing together in 1995-97, winning three National Championships and compiling a 57-1 record together.

Reese, who played at Maryland (1995-98), was an assistant coach at Maryland (1998-03) and now serves as the head coach (2007-present), this year became the all-time winningest coach in Maryland women's lacrosse history. As a player, Reese was a Two-Time All-American and First Team All-ACC (1997, 1998) and the 1998 NCAA Tournament Most Valuable Player.

Forbes was a three-time All-American at Maryland, earning first team honors in both 1996 and 1997, and third team honors in 1995. In 1997, Forbes was the National offensive player of the year as well as the ACC's player of the year, and named winner of the ACC's Mary Garber Award as its top female athlete. She helped lead the Terps to three straight NCAA titles (1995, 1996, 1997) during her career, as well as the ACC championship in 1997. Forbes was named to the NCAA's 25th Anniversary Team in 2006.

The class also includes Ryan Boyle (Gilman), Charlie Coker (Johns Hopkins), Kara Ariza Cooke, Rachael Becker DeCecco, Matt Striebel, Paul Schimoler and Richard Speckmann.

Tickets for the 2019 National Lacrosse Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be available to the public for purchase beginning August 1. Tickets will be sold online at uslacrosse.org/HOF.

College baseball: Six members of the Maryland baseball team were honored as All-Big Ten selections. The six all-conference selections are the most in any season in program history. Freshman first baseman Maxwell Costes (first team, all-freshman team,), sophomore outfielder Randy Bednar (second team), senior shortstop AJ Lee (third team), senior third baseman Taylor Wright (third team), senior right-handed pitcher Hunter Parsons (third team) and redshirt freshman DH Michael Pineiro (third team, all-freshman team) were all selected.

Costes (Gilman) is Maryland’s second Big Ten Freshman of the Year in the last three seasons (Tyler Blohm, 2017). He led Big Ten freshman in home runs (12), doubles (14), slugging (.500), RBIs (44) and total bases (101). He hit eight homers in Big Ten play.

Arena football: Baltimore Brigade defensive back Nias Martin has been named Week 4’s Arena Football League Defensive Player of the Week. Martin recorded two interceptions, including his first pick-six of his AFL career, and three solo tackles in a victory Saturday night over Atlantic City. The Baltimore native is playing in his second AFL season after making a brief appearance in one game with the Brigade last year.

The Brigade host the Philadelphia Soul on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Royal Farms Arena.

Horse racing: Brad Cox edged Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen to claim the top prize in the Maryland Jockey Club’s $100,000 bonus program offered to trainers for their participation in stakes races over Preakness weekend at Pimlico Race Course. Cox led the way with 36 points, three more than two-time defending champion Asmussen, to earn a $50,000 bonus. In his Triple Crown race debut, Cox ran third and fourth, respectively, with Owendale and Warrior’s Charge in the 144th Preakness Stakes on May 18, won by War of Will.

Men’s college track: Matthew Su, Alex Mollick and Jared Pangallozzi will represent Johns Hopkins at the Division III NCAA championships, which begin Thursday at 9:45 a.m.