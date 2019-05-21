Digest (May 21): Baltimore native Lloyd Carter retiring as lacrosse coach at Hampton University

Hampton University lacrosse coach Lloyd Carter, the first coach of the Pirates program, announced that he will be retiring as coach June 30. Carter served as head coach of the men's lacrosse program after co-founding and coaching the university's club lacrosse team since 2013. A native of Baltimore, Carter lettered in the sport in both high school and college – playing for Morgan State until the program was discontinued in 1981.

“I first would like to thank Hampton University President Dr. William R. Harvey and Director of Athletics Mr. Eugene Marshall, Jr. for selecting me as the inaugural head coach for this historic program. If I were to do it for 100 years, I could never thank them enough for such a God-given opportunity,” Carter said.

The Pirates finished 6-5 this past season, the third straight year the team improved its win total.

For the first two years, Carter commuted from Baltimore to help establish and coach the team. He retired from the Baltimore City Fire Department in 2013 and moved to the Peninsula as a professor at Thomas Nelson Community College. Hampton was the 70th NCAA Division I school to field a men's lacrosse program, and the first-ever HBCU to field a Division I program in 2016. Hampton is the first HBCU to play men's lacrosse overall since Morgan State in 1981. Carter was a member of that Bears team, a Division II team that defeated the likes of Villanova, Michigan State, Georgetown, and Notre Dame.

Carter's coaching experience began in Baltimore's Northwestern High School in 1999. During his tenure that stretched more than a decade, Carter was a four-time Baltimore City Lacrosse Coach of the Year, and he served as president of the Baltimore City Lacrosse Coaches Association. Under his leadership, Northwestern won two regional, two city and six divisional championships.

In 2003, Carter founded Blax Lax Inc., a club-level organization where college- and high school-level players competed in programs and summer leagues in Howard County. From 2004-08, Carter co-founded and coached club lacrosse at Morgan State.

Women’s college golf: After strong showings in the second and third rounds, sophomore Virunpat Olankitkunchai of the Maryland women's golf team finished tied for 43rd in the NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark. Olankitkunchai teed off in the third and final round Monday just before 8 a.m. local time. She birdied three holes, parred three holes and bogeyed three holes on the front nine to stay even. On the back nine, she bogeyed 12 and 14, then birdied the par-4 18th hole to finish +1 on the day. She finished the tournament with a score of 230 (83-73-74), which was +11 overall.

Patriot League: Navy captured its sixth-consecutive Patriot League Presidents’ Cup, winning eight League championships during the 2018-19 academic year to lead the overall standings. The Midshipmen tied Boston University atop the women’s standings, while Army West Point claimed the men’s championship.

Navy accumulated 152.75 points with league titles in women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, women’s indoor track and field, men’s tennis, men’s and women’s outdoor track and field and women’s rowing. Army West Point finished second in the overall standings with 142.75. Loyola Maryland finished seventh with 74.5 points.

The Patriot League Presidents' Cup is awarded to the institution with the highest cumulative sports point total for their Patriot League standings in sponsored men's and women's sports. Points are awarded based upon a combination of an institution's regular-season and tournament finishes in each sport.

Women’s cross country: After spending the last 32 seasons as the head coach of the Navy program, Karen Boyle has announced she will retire from coaching at the end of this academic year. Boyle will remain with the United States Naval Academy on staff in the physical education department.