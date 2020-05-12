Johns Hopkins hires John Grant Jr. as men’s lacrosse offensive coordinator

John Grant Jr., one of the most prolific scorers in college and professional lacrosse history, was hired by Johns Hopkins men’s lacrosse coach Peter Milliman as the team’s offensive coordinator Monday.
Grant comes to Homewood from the Air Force Academy, where he spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach. His appointment rounds out Milliman’s full-time coaching staff as he had previously named Jamison Koesterer as the team’s defensive coordinator.
“While John’s playing resume speaks for itself, he has also been a highly successful coach at the professional, college, high school and club levels,” Milliman said in a statement. “He has demonstrated the rare ability to transition from being one of the world’s greatest players into being one of the great teachers of the game. He has a natural coaching style that our players will very much enjoy and I look forward to seeing the development of our offense under his guidance.”
In two seasons at Air Force, Grant helped the Falcons to a 14-8 record, including a 10-5 mark in 2019. Air Force won the 2019 Southern Conference regular season title and the Falcons opened the 2020 season with a 14-13 win at fifth-ranked Duke.
Grant coached at Air Force while simultaneously coaching the Denver Outlaws of Major League Lacrosse. He served as the Outlaws’ offensive coordinator from 2017-19 and spent the 2019 season as a player-coach as he came out of retirement to play for Denver.
Prior to his stints with the Outlaws and Falcons, Grant was the head coach at Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.
The only player in lacrosse history to win MVP honors in the MLL and NLL in the same year, Grant, Jr. enjoyed a record of achievement as a player that is matched by few. He won six MLL Championships, one NLL title and five Mann Cup crowns. In addition, he helped Canada to the 2006 FIL World Outdoor Championship and the 2003, 2007 and 2011 FIL World Indoor titles.
The former University of Delaware standout also helped guide Canada to the 2014 FIL World Outdoor Championship as an assistant coach.
More men’s college lacrosse: Senior Adam Mrowiec (John Carroll) is the Washington College representative on the 2020 Centennial Conference All-Sportsmanship Team for men’s lacrosse. This is the first time he has been named to the Centennial’s All-Sportsmanship Team.
College administration: UMBC Director of Athletics Brian Barrio named Retriever alum Rich Franchak (1986) as the athletic department’s first associate athletics director for business and finance.
Most recently, Franchak served as senior associate athletics director/chief financial officer at Ohio University. He managed all of the business and financial operations for the Bobcats’ NCAA Division I FBS intercollegiate athletics program for the last two academic years.