Digest (May 1): Towson’s Sunday recognized as Colonial Athletic Association’s Co-Offensive Player of the Year in lacrosse

Towson’s Brendan Sunday was cited Tuesday by the Colonial Athletic Association as the Co-Offensive Player of the Year, sharing the honor with Delaware junior attackman Charlie Kitchen. Sunday ranks third in the conference in goals (3.0) and points per game (4.5). The Tigers placed senior short-stick defensive midfielder Zach Goodrich, sophomore defenseman Koby Smith (Loyola Blakefield) and senior faceoff specialist Alex Woodall (St. Mary’s) on the league’s first team. Two more Towson players in senior midfielder Grant Maloof (South River) and junior defenseman Gray Bodden (Winters Mill) made the second team. The All-Rookie team included a pair of Tigers in long-stick midfielder Mo Sillah and defenseman Garrett Zungalia (Calvert Hall) and Drexel goalkeeper Ross Blumenthal (Friends). … Mount St. Mary's goalie Dylan Furnback was named Northeast Conference Defensive Player of the Year, and Tom Gravante collected NEC Coach of the Year honors. Jack Mangan and Bryan McIntosh joined Furnback on the All-NEC First Team, while Chris DiPretoro, Luke Frankeny, and Joshua Davies earned Second Team honors, and Jared McMahon was named to the All-Rookie Team to round out the awards for the Mountaineers. … UMBC attackman Ryan Frawley was named to the America East First Team and defender Colin Kasner was selected to the America East Second Team.

More men’s college lacrosse: JT Thelen scored five goals and became the all-time leading goal-scorer in Stevenson history as the top-seeded Mustangs downed No. 4 seed Widener, 12-8, in a MAC Commonwealth semifinal Wednesday night at Mustang Stadium.

Women’s college lacrosse: Loyola University Maryland senior defender Kristen Yanchoris was named the Patriot League Scholar-Athlete of the Year for women’s lacrosse for a second-straight season.

Women’s college basketball: Rising sophomore Shakira Austin and incoming freshman Diamond Miller of the Maryland women's basketball team have accepted invitations to participate in the 2019 USA Women's U19 World Cup Team trials.

Major Arena Soccer League: Blast forward Vini Dantas was selected to the All-MASL honorable mentions, while Defender Ibrahima Keita earned All-MASL Top Newcomers honors.

-- From Sun staff and news services