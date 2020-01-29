Penn State ranked No. 1, Maryland at No. 4 in Inside Lacrosse men’s preseason poll

Paralympics: Fifty-three athletes were named to the 2020 U.S. Paralympics Swimming National Team by the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee. The team features 33 women and 20 men, including 19 Paralympians and nine reigning world champions. The national team is headlined by 13-time Paralympic champion Jessica Long of Baltimore and six-time Paralympic medalist Becca Meyers of Timonium. Long seeks to make an appearance at her fifth Paralympic Games this year, while Meyers is the reigning world record holder in the 400-meter individual medley SM12. They are joined by four-time Paralympic medalist McKenzie Coan, a Loyola Maryland graduate. Long, Meyers and Coan combined for 15 medals at the 2019 World Para Swimming Championships. The 2020 national team also welcomes a few newcomers who will make their national team debut, including Sarah Bofinger of Rockville. International competition kicks off in February, with athletes competing in Melbourne, Australia, to begin the World Para Swimming World Series circuit. Indianapolis will be one of the seven stops on the world series tour, with competition running April 16-18. The U.S. Paralympic Team Trials will be held June 25-28 in Minneapolis, where the athletes who will represent Team USA in Tokyo will be named. The Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 will be held Aug. 25 to Sept. 6.