Towson assistant Anthony Gilardi hired as men's lacrosse coach at Stony Brook

Anthony Gilardi, the offensive coordinator for the Towson men’s lacrosse program, was hired Thursday by Stony Brook for its vacant head coaching position. Gilardi had been the Tigers’ offensive mentor since the 2011 season and was promoted to associate head coach before the 2014 campaign.

Towson finished this past spring ranked 17th among NCAA Division I offenses in scoring at at 12.7 goals per game – the school’s highest average during Gilardi’s tenure. The 203 goals scored were the most by the Tigers since the 2016 squad racked up 207, and attackman Brendan Sunday wrapped up his college career by scoring 74 points to become the first player in school history to reach the 70-point plateau since Brad Reppert in 2001.

Gilardi succeeds Jim Nagle, who guided the Seawolves to a 68-59 overall record and a 31-14 mark in the America East in eight years.

Women’s college lacrosse: Towson University graduate Laura Fox was named head coach at Hood College. She arrives at Hood after serving as the offensive coordinator at Delaware for the 2019 season. Prior to Delaware, she served as an assistant coach at Mount St. Mary's, Holy Cross and Lycoming.

# Maryland Goalkeeper Megan Taylor was named the Honda Sport Award winner for lacrosse.

The Honda Award has been presented annually by the Collegiate Women Sports Awards for the past 43 years to the top women athletes in 12 NCAA-sanctioned sports and signifies "the best of the best in collegiate athletics." With this honor, Taylor becomes a finalist for the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and the prestigious Class of 2019 Honda Cup which will be presented on a live telecast on CBS Sports Network on Monday at 9 p.m. ET, in Los Angeles.

Taylor became the first goalie ever to win the Tewaaraton Award a few weeks back after leading Maryland to the 2019 National Championship by sporting a .551 save percentage, the best of any power five goalie in the country. The goalie was also named the IWLCA National Player of the Year, a First Team All-American and was the NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player.

Women’s college track: Loyola Maryland rising junior Senna Ohlsson will become the Greyhounds’ first competitor to race for the school at a U.S. Championships event this weekend when she competes in the 800 meters at the USATF U20 Outdoor Championships.

Ohlsson, who won the Patriot League indoor and outdoor titles in the event, will hit the track at the Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar, Fla..

“This is an incredible opportunity for Senna to compete at the national level and represent Loyola,” said Loyola coach Amy Horst. “Her training has been consistently improving over the past two years, and I’m so thankful that she has this opportunity to compete at this level.”

She qualified for the U20 Championships – formerly known as the USATF Junior Nationals – with a personal-best time of 2:08.57, the second-best time in school history, at the Army West Point Twilight Meet last month. Ohlsson enters the U20 Championships tied for 11th in seed times out of 18 entries.

Ohlsson is the first Loyola runner to compete at the U.S. Championships event while a student-athlete at Loyola.

-- From Sun staff and news services