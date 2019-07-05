Bayhawks face short turnaround after loss to Outlaws

The Chesapeake Bayhawks traveled on a short week to Broncos Stadium at Mile High for the Denver Outlaws' Fourth of July game – a Major League Lacrosse tradition.

Bayhawks attackman Lyle Thompson put on an offensive show with five goals and an assist for the Bayhawks in a 14-13 loss to the Outlaws in a game that was delayed three times by inclement weather.

Attackman Steele Stanwick (Loyola Blakefield) scored two goals and dished off two assists for the Bayhawks (2-2).

Goalkeeper Niko Amato (Maryland) made 15 saves for the Bayhawks, who led by four early in the fourth quarter. Brendan Bomberry scored two goals while fellow first-year player Andrew Kew added a goal (the first of his career) and an assist.

Because the game went so late, Chesapeake was forced to stay in Denver overnight and fly home Friday. The Bayhawks have a short turnaround as they host the Atlanta Blaze on Saturday night at 7 p.m. at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Horse racing: Multiple stakes winner Hangover Kid, whose seven career victories included the 2014 Bowling Green, got his stud career off to a successful start when Maxis Stable’s Miss J McKay captured her debut Friday at Laurel Park. Favored at 4-5 among seven 2-year-old fillies in the $33,000 waiver maiden claiming event, Miss J McKay ($3.80) ran 5 ½ furlongs in 1:04.61 over a fast main track to win by 5 ¼ lengths under jockey Trevor McCarthy, the first of his three consecutive victories on the day.

* Triple K Stables and Jagger Inc.’s Grade 3 winner Ghost Hunter, still going strong at the age of 9, made it look easy as he registered career victory No. 22 with a two-length triumph in Friday’s featured fourth race at Laurel. Ridden by McCarthy for trainer Jamie Ness and favored at 3-2 against six rivals, Ghost Hunter ($5) ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:46.38 over a yielding Exceller turf course in the $45,000 second-level optional claiming allowance for 3-year-olds and up. It was the third win from four 2019 starts and second in a row for Ghost Hunter, a gelded son of Hall of Famer Ghostzapper who has earned each of his victories this year over Laurel’s world-class turf course.

NFL: A Maryland court has ordered Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson to repay a Bethesda lender more than $2.4 million after Peterson defaulted on a 2016 loan.

Last month, a Howard County Circuit Court judge ruled that Peterson owes Democracy Capital Corporation $2,450,102, according to court records. The judgment includes an unpaid balance and legal fees.

Records show a business Peterson owns called Adrian Peterson All Day Inc. took a $4 million loan from Democracy Capital in April 2016 with an interest rate of 15%. That rate jumped to 23% when Peterson's company didn't make the first $200,000 payment, which was due in 2017. Some of the loan was eventually repaid when it was due in 2018, but an outstanding balance remained.

-- Les Carpenter, The Washington Post

Major League Soccer: Santiago Mosquera and Dominique Badji scored and FC Dallas beat 10-man D.C. United, 2-0, on Thursday night.

Wayne Rooney was shown red for an airborne challenge from behind, but referee Nima Saghafi changed it to yellow in the 33rd minute after video review. D.C. United (8-5-7) went down a man in the 73rd when Luciano Acosta stepped on Paxton Pomykal.

WNBA: A'ja Wilson was surprised that she was one of the top two vote getters in early returns for WNBA All-Star fan balloting. The reigning WNBA rookie of the year trailed Elena Delle Donne of the Washington Mystics by less than 5,000 votes in the returns which were released Tuesday. Delle Donne was one of the two captains in last year's All-Star Game, and her team lost to Candace Parker's team. She received 20,337 votes, and Wilson had 15,379.

“Geez, that's crazy, that really is crazy, I honestly didn't know that coming in,” the Aces young star said. “That's a huge deal in just the fans side and everyone behind it, that would mean a lot for me of hypothetically thinking I finish second and become a captain.”

The starters and captains will be revealed on July 11.

-- From Sun staff and news services