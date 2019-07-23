Loyola Maryland’s Yanchoris named Patriot League Female Scholar Athlete of the Year

Kristen Yanchoris, a member of the Loyola Maryland Class of 2019, was recognized Tuesday as the Patriot League Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
Yanchoris, a four-year standout performer for the women’s lacrosse team, becomes the first Loyola woman to receive the conference’s top academic honor. The award is presented annually to one female and one male Patriot League student-athlete. Candidates are those named the Scholar-Athlete of the Year in their respective sports, with winners determined through a vote by the athletic communications staff at each Patriot League member institution.
“This is an extremely impressive and distinguished honor for Kristen,” head coach Jen Adams said. “I cannot think of anyone more deserving. Kristen is one of the most outstanding student-athletes that I have ever had the pleasure of coaching. She exemplifies what it means to be a student-athlete at the highest level. I am incredibly proud of all that she continues to accomplish as an amazing ambassador for our lacrosse program, Loyola and the Patriot League.”
A two-time Patriot League Women’s Lacrosse Scholar-Athlete of the Year, Yanchoris (Century) graduated from Loyola with a 3.97 grade-point average which ranked second among all student-athletes in this year’s class. She majored in business administration, with a concentration in marketing and a minor in information systems.
On the field, Yanchoris became the first women’s lacrosse player in Patriot League history to earn four-straight all-conference honors, achieving first team status as a defender in each of her final three seasons. She was additionally a second team IWLCA All-Mid Atlantic Region honoree in 2019. As a junior, Yanchoris was named the Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year and an ILWomen All-America selection.
Boxing: Russian-born boxer Maxim Dadashev has died of injuries suffered during a fight Friday night at a casino resort in Maryland, his wife and officials from Top Rank promotions said Tuesday afternoon. Dadashev, 28, had been hospitalized since late Friday night following surgery for massive head trauma from a loss to Subriel Matias in their 140-pound International Boxing Federation world title eliminator.
Men’s college soccer: D.C. United announced that they will host an NCAA Division I men’s soccer match between Maryland and Virginia in what will be known as the Battle for the District at Audi Field on Sept. 2. It will be the second college match at the venue with kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m.. The teams played the first collegiate game in Audi Field history on Sept. 2, 2018 in a 0-0 draw.
College football: Maryland senior defensive back Antoine Brooks Jr. is among the candidates on the preseason watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, which is presented annually to the nation’s top defensive player. Brooks, who was last week named to the Bednarik Award Watch List, led the Terps with 9.5 tackles for loss en route to being named Second Team All-Big Ten during his junior campaign in 2018. A dynamic playmaker that started all 12 games last year, Brooks ranked third on the team with 68 tackles.
-- From Sun staff and news services