Former Maryland star Kelly Amonte Hiller and former Johns Hopkins defenseman Dave Pietramala are this year’s Tewaaraton Foundation Legends honorees.
The Tewaaraton Legends Award annually honors recipients who played college lacrosse prior to 2001, the first year in which the Tewaaraton Award was presented.
While at Maryland, Amonte Hiller was a four-time All-American in lacrosse, ending her career as the school’s all-time record holder for career goals (187), assists (132) and points (319, 70 more than second place). A two-time NCAA champion (starting Maryland’s streak of seven straight titles), Amonte Hiller also earned All-America accolades in soccer for the Terrapins and was named the ACC Female Athlete of the Year in 1996 for all sports.
As the coach at Northwestern, Amonte Hiller led the Wildcats to a remarkable seven women’s lacrosse national championships in 10 years, reaching the national semifinals 10 years in a row from 2005 to 2014 and tying an NCAA record with eight straight title game appearances.
Pietramala was a three-time first-team All-American during his career at Johns Hopkins. He led the Blue Jays to the 1987 NCAA Championship and an appearance in the 1989 NCAA Championship Game. He was the recipient of the William C. Schmeisser Award as the nation’s outstanding defenseman in 1988 and 1989 and earned the Lt. Raymond J. Enners Award as the nation’s most outstanding player in 1989 as well.
He also led Hopkins to a national title as coach.
College football: Morgan State senior linebacker Ian McBorrough was named to the 22nd annual Football Championship Subdivision Athletics Directors Association Academic All-Star Team. A senior Business Management major, McBorrough boasts a 3.29 grade point average. He also excelled on the field where he led the Bears as one of the league’s premier linebackers.
The Essex product finished the 2019 season by leading the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference with a career-high 110 total tackles and he also ranked 11th in tackles for loss (10). He also had five fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles and two sacks.
Men’s college hockey: Brockport scored three unanswered goals, including the winning goal with 1:02 remaining in overtime, as 10th-ranked Stevenson dropped its second straight contest, 4-3, at Reisterstown Sportsplex.
National Hockey League: The Washington Capitals have re-assigned defenseman Christian Djoos to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League.
Djoos, 25, played in two games for the Capitals this season. In 25 games with Hershey, Djoos has recorded 18 points and is tied for 23rd among AHL defensemen in assists.