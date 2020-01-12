Pietramala was a three-time first-team All-American during his career at Johns Hopkins. He led the Blue Jays to the 1987 NCAA Championship and an appearance in the 1989 NCAA Championship Game. He was the recipient of the William C. Schmeisser Award as the nation’s outstanding defenseman in 1988 and 1989 and earned the Lt. Raymond J. Enners Award as the nation’s most outstanding player in 1989 as well.