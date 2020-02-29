Terps women’s lacrosse game moved to College Park

The Maryland-Syracuse women’s lacrosse game, originally slated for Friday in Syracuse, was rescheduled to Saturday at noon at the Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex in College Park, due to weather conditions in Upstate New York.
Admission will be free to all fans for Saturday’s contest between the No. 9 Terps and No. 4 Orange.
Women’s college basketball: Shawnkia McCallum (St. Frances) scored 13 points to lead Bowie State to a 53-41 victory over Virginia Union (23-4) in a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association semifinal at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. The Bulldogs (25-4) will face Fayetteville State, a 64-47 winner over Winston-Salem State, in Saturday’s championship at 1 p.m.
>> Towson (14-12) defeated Delaware, 76-66, as Nukiya Mayo scored 26 points.
Men’s college basketball: Conner Delaney scored 20 points to lead Johns Hopkins (22-3) to a 70-52 victory over Haverford (16-9) in a Centennial Conference semifinal at Swarthmore. Hopkins took a 30-15 lead in the first half and advances to Saturday’s title game at 7 p.m.
College wrestling: Junior Dominick Reyes (Loyola Blakefield) eased into the semifinals to lead Johns Hopkins on day one of the NCAA Southeast Regional Wrestling Championships at Messiah College on Friday. With one day of competition remaining, the Blue Jays have amassed 39 points and currently sit 11th in the team standings in the 20-team field.
Major Arena Soccer League: The 10 time champion Baltimore Blast will induct three new members to their Hall of Fame on Saturday at halftime of its 6 p.m. matchup with the Rochester Lancers.
This year’s Hall of Fame inductees include, Marty McGinty, Lee Tschantret and David Bascome.
Horse racing: In addition to a live program of eight races, fans can watch and wager on both the $400,000 Fasig-Tipton Fountain of Youth (G2) and $20 million Saudi Cup Saturday at Laurel Park.
Laurel will open its doors at 10 a.m. with a live first-race post time of 12:25 p.m.
Simulcasting of the Kingdom Day card from King Abdulaziz Racecourse in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia begins in Race 5 with a 10:30 a.m. post time, followed by the $800,000 Saudi Derby Cup Mile in Race 6 (11:10 a.m.), $1.5 million Saudi Sprint Cup in Race 7 (11:50 a.m.) and Saudi Cup in Race 8 (12:40 p.m.)
Four-time Grade 1 winner and $2.2 million earner Imperial Hint, whose first of seven career graded-stakes victories came in the 2017 General George (G3) at Laurel, is the 4-5 program favorite in a field of 13 for the 6-furlong Saudi Sprint.
College football: Towson announced its schedule for spring practice, including the spring game. The spring game will be on Tuesday, April 11 at 6 p.m. at Johnny Unitas Stadium.
The Tigers get back on the field for the first practice on March 10, the first of 14 spring practices which will go through mid-April.
College baseball: Maryland Eastern Shore shut out Mount St. Mary’s over 16 innings in two games, winning the first game 4-0 and the second 7-0.