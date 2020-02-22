No. 11 Cornell hands Towson third straight loss in men’s lacrosse

Towson’s men’s lacrosse team suffered its third straight setback, falling to visiting Cornell, 17-10, on Friday afternoon at Johnny Unitas Stadium.
Towson (0-3) had a balanced offensive effort with 11 players registering at least one point, including seven starters. Jon Mazza (Calverton) and James Avanzato scored a pair of goals apiece while Austin Stewart had two assists. Shane Brennan made 13 saves in his first start since May 5, 2018.
No. 11 Cornell (2-0) got four goals apiece from Michael Long and John Piatelli. Jonathan Donville racked four points with a goal and three assists while Connor Fletcher added a hat trick. The Big Red won 21 of the game’s 31 faceoffs.
Women’s college basketball: Mount St. Mary’s stretched its win streak to seven with a 62-59 road win at Robert Morris on Friday in a battle of the top two teams in the Northeast Conference. Kayla Agentowicz scored a season-high 20 points while Jatarrikah Settle added her third double double of the season with 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Mount to the victory.
>> Nukiya Mayo scored 24 points and had 11 rebounds as Towson routed host Hofstra, 71-54, in Colonial Athletic Association play. The Tigers (13-11, 8-5 CAA) won their third straight as Kionna Jeter added 17 points and eight rebounds and Qierra Murray added 13 points and 12 assists.
College wrestling: Johns Hopkins junior Dominick Reyes (Loyola Blakefield) has been selected as the Centennial Conference Wrestler of the Year.
Reyes, who is ranked ninth in the nation by both the NWCA and d3wrestle.com at 165 pounds, won the first Centennial Conference title of his career last Saturday to improve to 30-2 on the year. He posted a perfect 6-0 record in Centennial Conference dual meets with two of those wins coming by fall and earned his Centennial Championship with a 9-3 victory over Washington & Lee’s Shane Conners in the title match.
College football: Coaching veteran Brian Scott was hired by Towson as offensive line coach and run game coordinator.
Scott spent the last 13 seasons at Old Dominion, serving as the team’s offensive coordinator each year. He was the associate head coach from 2012-19 and the offensive line coach from 2007-11.
College baseball: The Navy-Air Force baseball series that was slated to be the Freedom Classic in Kinston, N.C. has been moved to Annapolis and the Midshipmen will host the Falcons for a three-game series on Saturday and Sunday at Terwilliger Brothers Field at Max Bishop Stadium. The series in Annapolis is set to feature a doubleheader on Saturday and a single game on Sunday with action on both days beginning at 1 p.m.
>> Stevenson opened its season by splitting a pair of games at the Bison Baseball Classic on Friday at Hoy Field. The Mustangs exploded for 16 runs in the first inning en route to a 31-5 win over the host Bison in the opener, then fell 5-2 to Gwynedd Mercy in the second game.
>>Hood dropped a 4-2 final to visiting No. 8 Cortland in the Blazers’ season opener. Brad Sawyer went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and a run batted in. Nick Rampone and Trent Copenhaver each had hits. Daniel Shepherd walked and scored and James DeProspero scored Hood’s other run.
>> Mount St. Mary’s fell victim to a gigantic fourth inning rally by St. Bonaventure, falling 12-3.
College track and field: Sophomore Dylan LaNoue won a pair of gold medals in high jump and long jump to spark the Mount St. Mary’s men’s and women’s indoor track and field teams on the first day of the 2020 Northeast Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships held at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex. The Mount men’s team is in second place while the women’s team finished the first day in 10th.