No. 11 Cornell hands Towson third straight loss in men’s lacrosse

Reyes, who is ranked ninth in the nation by both the NWCA and d3wrestle.com at 165 pounds, won the first Centennial Conference title of his career last Saturday to improve to 30-2 on the year. He posted a perfect 6-0 record in Centennial Conference dual meets with two of those wins coming by fall and earned his Centennial Championship with a 9-3 victory over Washington & Lee’s Shane Conners in the title match.